Tennis News Today: Emma Raducanu drops charges against Dubai stalker; Iga Swiatek addresses shock exit, and more

Emma Raducanu has dropped charges against her Dubai stalker. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka cut a disappointed figure as she left the UAE city with her boyfriend.

In other news, Iga Swiatek addressed her shock defeat against Mirra Andrevva. Also, Daniil Medvedev surprisingly withdrew from his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after the first set.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Emma Raducanu drops the charges against her Dubai stalker

Emma Raducanu has decided to drop charges against her stalker. Tennis journalist James Gray posted an update on the situation:

"Emma Raducanu has dropped charges against the man who approached her, left her a note, took her photograph and engaged in behaviour that caused her distress, Dubai authorities confirm. However, the individual has 'signed a formal undertaking to maintain distance from her.'"

Aryna Sabalenka shows disappointment after her Dubai exit

Aryna Sabalenka looked dejected as she met her boyfriend at an airport in Dubai. The World No. 1 suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Clara Tauson at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After her defeat, the Belarusian reunited with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, and the couple was spotted at the airport. Frangulis posted a picture of a dejected-looking Sabalenka waiting for her flight at the airport. Sabalenka was sitting at the other side of the table with her head in her hands.

Iga Swiatek makes an honest admission about her Dubai loss

Iga Swiatek honestly assessed her shocking defeat at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The World No. 2 was defeated in straight sets by the 17-year-old Mirra Andrevva.

"I'm not usually so direct, but I would blame this performance on the lack of training beforehand. I'm not satisfied with such results. I feel like I've let myself down. I need to talk to my team and plan the training a little differently," Swiatek said.

Daniil Medvedev quits abruptly mid-match against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Daniil Medvedev suddenly retired mid-match at the end of the first set against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian was surprised at Medvedev's decision as the Russain returned without shaking hands with Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime won the first set 6-3 and both the players were seated on the bench for the start of the second set. However, Medvedev decided to walk off citing illness, and did not shake the hand of the Canadian. Auger-Aliassime looked baffled at the whole situation.

