Tennis News Today: Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya continues to cheer Italian on in French Open 2024; Daniil Medvedev shares how his daughter Alisa 'conceals' herself from him

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya was seen supporting the World No. 2 for the third time during the ongoing French Open. In other news, Daniil Medvedev opened up about how constant travel impacts his relationship with his daughter Alisa.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton talked about enduring aggressive crowd behavior during college tennis matches. Roger Federer shares memorable highlights from his latest trip to Asia.

Also, Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz endorsed Andy Roddick’s supportive comments following Pole's tearful win over Naomi Osaka at the French Open second round.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya continues to support him during his French Open run

Anna Kalinskaya was seen cheering for her boyfriend Jannik Sinner for the third time during the French Open. The Russian was seen in the stands during Italian's 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Pavel Kotov in the third round.

Second seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the fourth round, where he will face local favorite Corentin Moutet on June 2. Anna Kalinskaya, on the other hand, faced a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6 defeat to Leylah Fernandez in the second round. However, the Russian is still alive in the doubles event with her partner Elena Vesnina.

Daniil Medvedev talks about how constant travel impacts his bond with his daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 China Open

Daniil Medvedev spoke about the hard realities of being away from his daughter Alisa after advancing to the third round of the French Open due to a walkover win against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Medvedev acknowledged that his wife Daria bore most of the parenting duties, and thus, she learned from their daughter in ways he couldn't.

"Let's be honest, when you're a tennis player, you can talk as much as you want about kids, you don't see them that often. You travel around the world so it's more my wife that tries to teach her things and maybe our daughter teaches her patience," Daniil Medvedev said on the Tennis Channel.

Medvedev revealed that his frequent absences affect his daughter, who often conceals her true personality around him, even when they are together.-

"Me, I'm there less than my wife so I think my daughter feels it. So, with me she is, when we're together, she's not having too much of a character, she's just going by the flow," the Russian said.

"And I like to make jokes with my wife, 'You told me she was screaming earlier but she's fine.' It is what it is. I try to spend as much time as possible with her and it's a fun time," he added.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will face Tomas Machac in the third round on June 1.

Ben Shelton reflects on dealing with hostile college tennis fans

Ben Shelton shared his ordeal of facing personal insults from the crowd during his college tennis career.

After advancing to the French Open third round with a walkover win over Kei Nishikori, Shelton revealed that fans often made personal remarks about his family, girlfriend, and past internet posts.

"I mean I'm not going to say the things that the guys said to me but obviously the favorite topics when you're playing college tennis - they'll talk about your family, they'll talk about your girlfriend and anything that you've ever posted on the internet," Shelton said in his post-match press conference. [06:48]

The American also mentioned that he had not encountered such hostility from the crowd since joining the ATP tour.

"It's all fair game so some of the stuff can get pretty personal but I've never experienced that since I've been out on tour," he added.

Roger Federer shares memorable highlights from his latest trip to Asia

Roger Federer shared some highlights from his recent Asian adventure. Federer explored Hong Kong and Vietnam and even took a refreshing swim in the South China Sea.

Federer posted photos showing off the stunning scenery - the glitzy Hong Kong skyline at night, the majestic Golden Bridge in Vietnam, and a charming canal scene in Hoi An. The Swiss even hinted that he might have another trip up his sleeve.

Pictures from Roger Federer's recent trip to Asia (Source: Instagram/Roger Federer)

"What a trip!!! Spectacular Asia, where next?" Federer wrote on Instagram.

Iga Swiatek’s psychologist endorses Andy Roddick's supportive comments after Pole's emotional win over Naomi Osaka at French Open

Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz echoed Andy Roddick lauding the Pole after her second-round triumph over Naomi Osaka at the French Open.

A video of Swiatek crying uncontrollably after the match went viral. Roddick commended Swiatek for her champion spirit in enduring the tough match against Osaka.

“Try to tell me Iga does not care. This was a second-round match at a tournament she has already won three times. This is sports. You fight, you survive, and then you become human again. Rinse, repeat. This woman is a champion... and human,” Roddick wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Abramowicz responded to Roddick's post with an emoji.

Three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek went on to defeat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2 to reach the Round of 16, where she will face Anastasia Potapova on June 2.