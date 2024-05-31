In Pictures: Roger Federer goes swimming, takes in the spectacular views in Hong Kong & more in 'spectacular' Asia trip

Roger Federer has shared some of the choicest memories from his recently-concluded trip to Asia. The former World No. 1 visited Hong Kong and Vietnam. He also took time out to swim his heart out in the pristine waters of the South China Sea.

Federer, an avid traveler, has made journeying to and exploring an eclectic variety of destinations around the world one of his priorities following his retirement from tennis in 2022.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner often combines travel with business as well. For instance, he has explored New York, London, Shanghai, and Tokyo in collaboration with the Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo for the 24 Hours with Roger series.

Recently, the Swiss took to social media to share pictures from yet another trip to Asia. This time around, Federer treated himself to a tour of Hong Kong and Vietnam, focusing especially on the latter.

Two pictures featured the 42-year-old enjoying his time in the South China Sea wearing just a pair of shorts. Another image captured the incredible night view of Hong Kong's towering skyscrapers.

In another picture, Federer showed the Golden Bridge, located in Vietnam's Ba Na Hills, in all its glory. Yet another image featured a canal lined with boats in the ancient Vietnamese city of Hoi Na.

Pictures from Roger Federer's recent trip to Asia (Source: Instagram/Roger Federer)

Federer also teased his followers about another potential travel plan in the making via the caption:

"What a trip!!! Spectacular Asia, where next?"

Roger Federer laid bare his desire to travel the world with his family in a 2021 interview

Roger Federer (L) with wife Mirka (R) at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

In 2021, Federer did a candid interview with Schweizer Illustrierte, during which he said that his illustrious tennis career had given him plenty of travel, but it always came with stress.

"Of course, I have experienced a lot through tennis, seen a lot. But now I would somehow like to press the repeat button and experience everything again without the stress, without all the obligations of a player," Federer said.

The former World No. 1 had also expressed his excitement at his nearing retirement at the time. According to him, retiring would allow him to see the world and have a variety of experiences with his family alongside him.

"Discover beautiful parks all over the world with the children - Mirka and I have longed for this for a long time. And that's really close now," Federer said.

