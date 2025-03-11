Tennis News Today: Nick Kyrgios takes sly dig at Iga Swiatek over Indian Wells controversy, Frances Tiafoe gives chair umpire a scare with playful prank, and more

Nick Kyrgios took a dig at Iga Swiatek after a 'double bounce' controversy at the Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Qinwen Zheng addressed her previous statement of forging friendship on tour.

Ad

In other news, Frances Tiafoe pranked the chair umpires before the start of his match at the BNP Paribas. Also, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made an appearance at the Indian Wells.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Nick Kyrgios takes a sly dig at Iga Swiatek

Nick Kyrgios took another dig at Iga Swiatek after another 'double bounce' controversy at the Indian Wells. During her round of 32 match, Swiatek saw a double bounce on her side of the court but still returned the shot. However, her opponent eventually won the point after hitting a winner.

Ad

Trending

Kyrgios took to Twitter and posted his view on the whole situation. The Aussie gave a blunt view of the whole situation by taking a sly dig at the former World No. 1.

"‘Clean’ player 😅😂," Kyrgios wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction to Iga Swiatek's double bounce controversy at Indian Wells 2025

Qinwen Zheng goes back on her statement about making friendships on tour

Months after claiming that she does not want to make friends on tour, Qinwen Zheng has had a change of heart. The Chinese star seemed open to making friends after the Emma Navarro controversy.

Ad

Zheng and Navarro were involved in a war of words after the Paris Olympics in 2024. Navarro claimed that Zheng's cut-throat nature made it a tense environment in the locker room. However, Zheng has recently claimed that she is more receptive towards making a few friends on tour.

"Actually, there are two people in the tennis community whom I really want to befriend. But I haven’t taken that step yet. I’ll talk about it once I do."

Ad

Read more: Months after Emma Navarro controversy and dismissive remark on tennis friendships, Zheng Qinwen changes her view

Frances Tiafoe plays a prank on the chair umpire days after forgetting his racquet in the locker room

Frances Tiafoe was played a prank on the chair umpire before his third-round match at the Indian Wells. The American star pretended to forget his racquet again like in the last round.

Ad

After coming onto the court for his third-round clash, Tiafoe quizzed the crowd and acted like he had forgotten his racquet after opening his kit bag. However, he revealed he was just acting when the chair-umpire came to enquire.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: WATCH: Frances Tiafoe's unexpected act worries chair umpire as he fakes forgetting his rackets a day after fiasco

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothee Chalamet attend Holger Rune's match at the Indian Wells

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were present at the Indian Wells 2025. The power couple attended Holger Rune's match and enjoyed themselves watching the young Dane perform. The couple were also joined by Kendall Jenner.

Ad

The young couple enjoyed the final set between Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert. The Tennis TV's official Twitter account posted the video on their account.

Expand Tweet

Read more: WATCH: Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet make surprise appearance at Indian Wells with Kendall Jenner, witness Holger Rune's heroics

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback