Nick Kyrgios drops 2-word reaction to Iga Swiatek's double bounce controversy at Indian Wells 2025

Iga Swiatek has been at the center of a controversial call in the ongoing 2025 BNP Paribas Open. During the women's singles round of 32 encounter against Dayana Yastremska, Swiatek saw the ball bouncing twice on her side on the court, but she still returned the ball to her opponent's territory.

The point eventually went to Yamstrenska, who managed to close off the moment with a winner. Nick Kyrgios was quick to react to what happened during the third round of the Indian Wells.

The Australian reacted to a video of Swiatek's game shared by an X user, and his words were very blunt regarding what took place in California on Sunday.

"‘Clean’ player 😅😂," Kyrgios wrote.

In the video that was shared on the internet, it's not made evident if the Polish star was aware of her mistake or not. Nevertheless, Swiatek continued to play the point as if nothing major had taken place during the exchange.

Nick Kyrgios wasn't the only person who was left unhappy about the controversial moment that took place during Iga Swiatek's match in Indian Wells. Several fans raised their voice on social media to criticize what happened in the point that was eventually won by Dayana.

Iga Swiatek chases her third Indian Wells title

BNP Paribas Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Regardless of what happened with Iga Swiatek during her latest match at the BNP Paribas Open, the Polish remains a favorite among the fans who follow every step of the action in the WTA Tour. Swiatek was recently swarmed by fans who wanted her autograph in California. The controversy won't stop those people from admiring their idol.

Iga Swiatek is looking to win her third title at the Indian Wells. The Polish tennis star previously beat Maria Sakkari in the finals on both occasions to lift the trophy in 2022 and 2024. Swiatek is a couple of weeks away from finding out if she'll be able to take a third crown in the event.

The five-time Grand Slam winner kicked off her Indian Wells 2025 campaign with a dominating 6-0, 6-2 win against the former World No.4 Caroline Garcia. She defeated Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-0, 6-2 in the round of 32 and will next face 15th seed Karolina Muchova on Tuesday.

While the BNP Paribas Open can turn out to be a stressing endeavor for the player, Iga Swiatek recently took some time away from the courts to enjoy a basketball game. She witnessed NBA legend Steph Curry during the Golden State Warriors' win over the Charlotte Hornets last week.

