Tennis news today: Novak Djokovic holds on to the World No. 1 ranking following Daniil Medvedev's loss in Miami, Rafael Nadal's gym pictures give rise to speculations of an early comeback | 1 April 2022

Novak Djokovic continues reign atop the rankings after Daniil Medvedev's Miami Open exit

Daniil Medvedev came really close to regaining the World No. 1 ranking, but fell at the final hurdle. The Russian lost 7-6 (7), 6-3 to defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. Had he won the match, he would've ascended to the top spot yet again.

Medvedev's exit ensured that Novak Djokovic will remain the top-ranked player until the conclusion of the Monte Carlo Masters at the very least.

Rafael Nadal sparks rumors of an early comeback after being spotted in the gym

After being hampered due to an injury during the Indian Wells Open, Rafael Nadal revealed that he suffered a stress fracture in his rib. His doctors expected him to be out of action for four to six weeks.

But the Spaniard was spotted training in the gym recently, and it appears that his recovery is going rather well and ahead of the given timeline.

"Work in progress. Nether give up," wrote Guillaume Delamarre, a senior French ITF player. "Preparing to come back. For the boss and also for me."

Nadal is set to miss the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters and could possibly miss the Barcelona Open as well.

Jelena Ostapenko withdraws from the Charleston Open

Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko became the latest player to withdraw from the upcoming Charleston Open. The tournament, which is to be held from April 4-10, has seen its strong player field lose some of its star power.

Ostapenko is the fourth big name set to miss the tournament. Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza previously withdrew due to their respective injuries, while Elina Svitolina recently announced a break from tennis altogether.

A host of top players are set to compete at the 2022 Halle Open

This year's Halle Open field is set to be rather competitive, as plenty of top stars are set to compete for the title. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Nick Kyrgios, among others, have been confirmed to participate in the event.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Players confirmed for ATP500 Halle:

Alexander Zverev

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Hubert Hurkacz

Nick Kyrgios

Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Sebastian Korda



It remains to be seen if Roger Federer, the 10-time champion in Halle, will be able to make a comeback in time to compete in one of his favorite tournaments.

Naomi Osaka reaches the 2022 Miami Open final

Naomi Osaka staged a comeback to get past Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the Miami Open final. This is her first final since winning the 2021 Australian Open. The former World No. 1 will be gunning for her eighth title and her third at the WTA 1000 level.

Osaka will take on either Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula for the title.

