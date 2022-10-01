Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud to play exhibition matches in five Latin American cities in November, Novak Djokovic into the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open | October 1, 2022

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud are set to join forces for a tennis exhibition tour through Latin America in November. The Norwegian, who was competing at the Korea Open this week, suffered a shock loss to Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic defeated Vasek Pospisil in straight sets to move on to the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open. The Serb will also be a part of the World Tennis League, which will be held in Dubai from December 19-24. He'll be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem, among others.

Top seed Anett Kontaveit battled past Ysaline Bonaventure to set up an all-Estonian clash with Kaia Kanepi at the Tallinn Open. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal has organized an exhibition tour through Latin America and will be joined by World No. 2 Casper Ruud. It will begin in Buenos Aires on November 23, before moving on to four more cities.

"Very excited to join @rafaelnadal on his exhibition tour through South America in November, starting in Buenos Aires on November 23rd! #revancha" - Ruud on Instagram

Nadal's plans for the rest of the season, however, remain uncertain. He's awaiting the birth of his first child, while dealing with some fitness concerns of his own.

Casper Ruud knocked out of the Korea Open by Yoshihito Nishioka

Yoshihito Nishioka got the biggest win of his tennis career as he defeated World No. 2 Casper Ruud 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open. The Norwegian seemed to be back on track after dropping the first set.

However, Nishioka didn't let the occasion get to him as he played a fantastic match to oust Ruud. The Japanese player will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic rolls into the semifinals in Tel Aviv

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic played another great match to defeat Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (5), 6-3 and move into the semifinals of the Tel Aviv Open. The two were neck and neck in the opening set, with the Serb edging out his opponent at the tail end of the tie-break.

He let a 3-0 lead evaporate in the second set, but raised his level once again to win the match. Djokovic is up against Roman Safiullin in the semifinals on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to headline the World Tennis League in Dubai

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Simona Halep and Nick Kyrgios are some of the big names in the mix to participate in a new event called the World Tennis League. It will be held in Dubai from December 19-24. There will be 16 players in all, who will be divided into four teams.

It will be held in Dubai from December 19-24. There will be 16 players in all, who will be divided into four teams.

Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, Anett Kontaveit, Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sania Mirza, Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov, Gael Monfils and Rohan Bopanna complete the line-up.

Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi set up an all-Estonian semifinal showdown in Tallinn

Estonian tennis fans are in for a treat as the country's top players Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi are set to face each other in the semifinals of the Tallinn Open. The World No. 1 battled past qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to make the last four.

Kanepi also earned a hard-fought three-set win over Karolina Muchova, defeating the Czech 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (6).

