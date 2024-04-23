Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal hugs sister & father in joy as Jude Bellingham secures late goal against Barcelona; Paula Badosa makes a heart-breaking revelation about her injury

Rafael Nadal joyfully hugged his sister Maribel and father Sebastian following Real Madrid Jude Bellingham's late goal against Barcelona. In other news, Paula Badosa shared an update regarding her ongoing battle with a persistent back injury.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud adorably wished his sister Charlotte on her 18th birthday during his Barcelona Open victory speech. Rafael Nadal’s Madrid Open first-round opponent Darwin Blanch shared a hilarious reaction to the match-up.

Also, Marta Kostyuk discussed the 'Glory to Ukraine' slogan she raised during her runner-up speech in the Stuttgart Open final.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Rafael Nadal hugs sister and father in joy as Jude Bellingham secures winning goal for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Rafael Nadal, alongside his father Sebastian and sister Maribel, celebrated Jude Bellingham's late goal, which sealed Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Barcelona in a tense La Liga match at Santiago Bernabeu.

Nadal, attending the match ahead of the 2024 Madrid Open, couldn't hide his joy, jumping and cheering as he embraced his family in the moment of triumph.

Rafael Nadal will kick off his Madrid campaign against American Darwin Blanch in the first round.

Paula Badosa makes a heart-breaking revelation about her back injury

Paula Badosa at the 2024 Australian Open.

Paula Badosa shared an update about her ongoing back injury problem. The Spaniard has been plagued by continuous injuries since the last season, causing her to pull out of several tournaments.

During her time at Indian Wells in March, doctors informed Badosa that her tennis career could be compromised due to the severity of the issue. To mitigate the pain, she's been prescribed cortisone injections, allowing her to compete for a limited time.

Badosa, who was counseled to reduce her appearances on hard courts, confessed that this news was hard to digest.

"For me that was very tough. And you’ll have to handle, especially the hardcourt, you have to play very less, and play less tournaments and all this. So for me (who) loves to compete, that was a very, very bad news," she said.

"Constant suffering," Badosa wrote on X, addressing her issue.

Casper Ruud wishes sister Charlotte on her 18th birthday during Barcelona Open victory speech

Casper Ruud wished his sister Charlotte on her 18th birthday during his victory speech after winning the biggest title of his career by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-4 at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

"I'm not sure it's the right thing to do, but actually, it's my sister's birthday today, so I just wanna wish her a birthday back in Norway. She's 18, so it's a big day. Happy birthday Charlotte and I'll see you in a few days, so thank you," Casper Ruud said.

Ruud will now participate in the Madrid Open as a fifth seed. The Norwegian received a bye into the second round where he will face either Zhang Zhizhen or Miomir Kecmanovic.

Rafael Nadal’s Madrid Open 1R opponent Darwin Blanch humorously reacts to the match-up

American wildcard Darwin Blanch shared his hilarious reaction after finding out he's playing against Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

The 16-year-old, currently ranked No. 1028, recently made his ATP tour debut at the Miami Open, where he faced early exit against Tomas Machac.

The winner of this match will face 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Marta Kostyuk opened up about the 'Glory to Ukraine' slogan in Stuttgart's final speech

Marta Kostyuk at the Billie Jean King Cup

Marta Kostyuk shared insights into the Ukrainian slogan "Slava Ukraini!" (Glory to Ukraine) she said during her runner-up speech following her 2-6, 2-6 defeat to Elena Rybakina in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final in Stuttgart.

During her post-match press conference, the 21-year-old elaborated on the meaning of the slogan and its prominence amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"It's a saying we say in Ukraine. This is "Glory to Ukraine." People reply, "Glory to heroes." I used to say it before, as well, but it became more mainstream when the war began," Kostyuk said.

Marta Kostyuk will now participate in the Madrid Open as a 25th seed. The Ukrainian received a bye into the second round where she will face either Lauren Davis or Mayar Sherif.

