Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal pulls out of Indian Wells; Jennifer Capriati hits out at Lindsay Davenport for remarks about her late father

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the 2024 Indian Wells Masters ahead of his first-round match.

Jennifer Capriati criticized Lindsay Davenport over remarks regarding her late father. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expressed her delight as the American unveiled his new kit as a part of the latest partnership with BOSS at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Also, Danielle Collins showcased stunning diamond jewelry gifted by compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Rafael Nadal pulls out of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells a day before his scheduled opening match.

In a recent statement, Nadal said he doesn't feel sufficiently ready to compete at the highest level.

“It is with great sadness that I have to withdraw from this amazing tournament,” Nadal said, as per the tournament’s official website. "Everyone knows how much I love this place and how much I love to play here at Indian Wells. That’s also one of the reasons why I came very early to the desert to practice and try to get ready."

"I have been working hard and practicing and you all know I took a test this weekend but I don’t find myself ready to play at the highest level at such an important event,” he added.

Nadal also mentioned that making the decision was challenging due to his affection for the tournament.

"It is not an easy decision, it’s a tough one as a matter of fact but I can’t lie to myself and lie to the thousands of fans. I will miss you all and I am sure the tournament will be a great success," he said.

Rafael Nadal will be substituted by World No. 101 Sumit Nagal in his first-round clash against Canadian Milos Raonic.

Jennifer Capriati condemns Lindsay Davenport's comments on her late father

Jennifer Capriati has criticized Lindsay Davenport for comments about her late father Stefano, who played a pivotal role in the American's early tennis success, guiding her to a top-10 WTA ranking at just 14.

Despite achieving World No. 1 status in 2001 and winning Olympic gold in 1992 under her father's coaching, Stefano's controversial behavior led to repercussions, including Capriati's exclusion from the 2002 Fed Cup.

Capriati recently accused Davenport on social media of damaging Stefano's reputation.

"I can't believe what I just heard being said about my father. I can't let my father's memory be slandered any longer. My father was the most loving, kind, supportive, beautiful father a daughter could ask for. He was adored and loved by everyone." Capriati wrote on X.

The 47-year-old further criticized Davenport for comparing her father to Mary Pierce and Jelena Dokic's fathers, who were known for their abusive behavior.

"I grieve my father’s passing to this day, and to hear his memory and character be assassinated and compared to Pierces, Dokics father is outrageously false, and defamatory. @LDavenport76 Ive heard this several times now, and it’s shockingly hurtful and false."

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expresses excitement as American unveils new BOSS kit at 2024 Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was thrilled as the American revealed his new collaboration with BOSS after ending his eight-year-old partnership with Nike.

"Pumped to officially be a part of the @HUGOBOSS family," Fritz announced on X (formerly Twitter).

Riddle took to social media to express her excitement about the collaboration.

"I been waiting for this one!!!" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Danielle Collins shows off Diamond jewelry gifted to her by Jessica Pegula

Danielle Collins shared a glimpse of the beautiful gift she received from compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Taking to social media, Collins showcased an exquisite gold necklace featuring her initial "D" adorned with diamonds. In the caption, Collins mentioned her request for diamonds at the ATX Open in Texas last week, playfully suggesting it would be an ideal retirement gift.

Pegula, an ambassador for the Southern California-based jewelry brand Gorjana, delighted Collins with the thoughtful present.

"Thank you @jpegula for spoiling me!! I asked for some diamonds last week and @jpegula and @gorjana delivered," Collins wrote on Instagram.

