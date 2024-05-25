Tennis News Today: Stefanos Tsitsipas confirms reunion with girlfriend Paula Badosa; Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya seen catching up between French Open practice sessions

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed a reunion with his girlfriend Paula Badosa following a brief breakup. In other news, Jannik Sinner shared a laugh with Anna Kalinskaya on court during a French Open tennis practice session.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic experienced tremors in his hands during the semifinal match against Tomas Machac at the Geneva Open. Also, Alexander Zverev gave Andrey Rublev a playful hairstyling session during the French Open practice session.

Tennis couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa rekindle their romance after a brief break-up

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas during 'Tie Break Tens' at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas announced that he and his girlfriend Paula Badosa have reconciled after a brief separation.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2023, split amicably earlier this month, just before their first anniversary. The Greek tennis star confirmed their reunion in an interview with SDNA.

"We're together," Tsitsipas said (translated from Greek).

The couple was seen in Monte Carlo last week and reunited in Paris ahead of the 2024 French Open.

"I will explain why some people make up different stories about us. Not that I care, but I think people shouldn't take it that way. Neither Paula did anything wrong, nor did I do anything wrong. It was hard for us being apart and I was going through some hard times too."

"I would say that I didn't manage it very well either, because I was feeling the pressure of the tour, of my work," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is seeded ninth at the clay-court Grand Slam and will be facing Marton Fucsovics in the first round on 26 May. Paula Badosa, on the other hand, will go against 26th seed Katie Boulter in the Paris opener.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya connect on the court during the French Open practice break

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya enjoyed each other’s company on the court ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Italian tennis star was spotted having a playful chat with Kalinskaya on Friday during his practice, with both cheerful players sharing laughs during the interaction.

Second seed Jannik Sinner will face American Christopher Eubanks in the first round in Paris, while 23rd seed Anna Kalinskaya will take on Clara Burel.

Novak Djokovic battles tremors in hands during Geneva Open semifinal

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic's hand started to tremble after losing the first set 4-6 against Tomas Machac in the semifinal match at the 2024 Geneva Open.

While seated on his player's bench during a changeover, cameras captured Djokovic's hands shaking as he consumed liquid supplements, wearing a somber expression.

Novak Djokovic went on to lose the match 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 against Machac. The Serb will now participate in the French Open, where he will face Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening round on 26 May.

Andrey Rublev gets a new hairstyle from Alexander Zverev during French Open practice session

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev shared a lighthearted moment during a practice session at the 2024 French Open.

Zverev playfully styled Rublev's hair into a fountain ponytail, amusing spectators, while the latter jokingly grabbed the former's waist during the process.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev is drawn against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the first round at the French Open, while sixth seed Andrey Rublev will face Taro Daniel.