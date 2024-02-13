Tennis News Today: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend bursts into tears after being harassed at Super Bowl; Stefanos Tsitsipas cheers on girlfriend Paula Badosa in Qatar Open

American tennis player Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle talked about suffering a panic attack due to alleged harassment by 'drunk' and 'gross' fans at the 2024 NFL Super Bowl.

Stefanos Tsitsipas cheered on girlfriend Paula Badosa from the stands in her 2024 Qatar Open first-round tennis match. Meanwhile, Serena Williams' childhood tennis coach Rick Macci reflects on American's hunger for success at an early age.

Also, Nick Kyrgios opened up about missing his personal beach in the Bahamas as he reminisced about the vacation with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

On that note, here's a quick overview of today's top headlines:

#1 - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle details her traumatic Super Bowl experience

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle disclosed distressing details of her NFL Super Bowl 2024 experience.

Riddle revealed experiencing a panic attack following alleged harassment by "grown men" during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 11).

Riddle said that her Super Bowl experience was far from enjoyable, spending the third quarter in the bathroom due to a panic attack.

"Spent the 3rd quarter in the bathroom of the stadium because I had a panic attack," Riddle wrote on Instagram, adding a picture where she could be seen crying.

The influencer added that she was reluctant at first, but she decided to share the ordeal that she and her friend faced from drunk fans.

"Wasn’t going to post about this but I actually think it’s important to. I can’t believe the level of harassment we dealt with this weekend from men. In the last 3 days I’ve been grabbed, groped, harassed, cat called incessantly – basically every few minutes when we were out in public," Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend wrote.

"And it was really bad at the [Super Bowl] game today. We couldn’t even enjoy the game without getting bothered by drunk, rude, gross male fans. It’s extremely stressful and scary," she added.

#2 - Stefanos Tsitsipas cheers on girlfriend Paula Badosa in Qatar opener

Paula Badosa had her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in her corner as she played against American Ashlyn Krueger in the first round at the Qatar Open on Sunday, February 11. The Greek was spotted in Badosa’s box, cheering for the Spaniard.

The match was interrupted by rain when Badosa was ahead 6-3, 4-6, 4-2. They continued the match on Monday, where the Spaniard closed the third set at 6-4. Badosa will face Canada's Leylah Fernandez in her second round on Tuesday, February 13.

#3 - Serena Williams' childhood tennis coach Rick Macci commends American's determination for success at early age

Serena Williams' childhood tennis coach Rick Macci commended the American, emphasizing the strong will she possessed since her early years.

Macci said that Williams had a lot of grit as a kid, metaphorically stating that the tennis legend would walk on "broken glass" to reach the ball, which he hailed as a "GOAT quality."

"Serena had so much raging determination she would run over broken glass to get the ball. But even better she would run even faster back over it to get the next one. GOAT qualities in the oven as a kid!" Rick Macci posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

#4 - Nick Kyrgios longs for his "private beach in the Bahamas" with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios expressed his longing for the time spent on his property in the Bahamas, particularly in the capital city Nassau.

Kyrgios recently reminisced about his affection for the Bahamas by sharing a photo with Hatzi on the island, and admitted that he missed his "private beach."

"Miss my private beach in the Bahamas," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram