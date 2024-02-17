Tennis News Today: Venus Williams "proud" to produce soccer documentary with Serena Williams and Alex Morgan; Patrick Mouratoglou Academy accused of 'giving substances' to juniors

Venus Williams expressed pride in producing the soccer documentary 'Copa 71' with Serena Williams and Alex Morgan.

Venus Williams expresses pride in producing soccer documentary with Serena Williams and Alex Morgan

Venus Williams expressed pride in her latest project, 'Copa 71', a sports documentary she co-produced alongside her younger sister Serena and soccer star Alex Morgan.

The film, narrating the remarkable tale of the 1971 Women's Soccer World Cup, has garnered attention, with Greenwich Entertainment, a US-based independent film distribution company, recently acquiring its rights.

Venus shared her excitement on X (formerly Twitter) account about the documentary being showcased in theaters across the country.

"Women can achieve anything, despite all odds! So proud to co-produce #Copa71 alongside Serena Williams & Alex Morgan. What an inspiring story!!" Venus wrote.

Serena Williams' former coach's tennis academy accused of 'giving substances' to young players

Romanian tennis player Maria Sara Popa, 18, who was coached by Simona Halep and Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, recently accused the academy of giving substances to the trainees during their junior years.

Popa told AS.ro that junior tennis players are not monitored closely by the anti-doping agency, so they are given "substances" until they turn 17, which is when the anti-doping test becomes more regular.

"I went when I was 12 years old. I played at the Mouratoglou Academy. It is true, from a young age, athletes are given some substances. In juniors, you are not controlled by Anti-doping. They let you grow up a little more, to turn 17, and from then on, the checks start more intensively," Popa claimed.

The 18-year-old revealed that there is a requirement for junior players and their parents to sign a consent agreement, and she admitted feeling fearful when she was first asked to comply at Serena Williams' ex-coach's academy.

"Players and parents must agree. They are given a sheet and must sign to agree to take that substance. The first time I was scared, I really didn't know what was happening," she said.

Popa also alleged that the athletes who use banned substances know how to avoid detection by timing their intake and removal of such things.

"There are athletes who take those substances, only they don't get caught because they know exactly when to eliminate the substance and they know exactly when to take them. I, for example, was tested weekly and never took. But I can't put my hand in the fire for the other athletes," Simona Halep's compatriot said.

"Supplements are different from the substances that the physical trainers and doctors at the Academies give to the athletes. Supplements are exactly the daily pills that every person can take," she continued.

Iga Swiatek lauds Victoria Azarenka for maintaining remarkable balance between tour life and motherhood duties

Iga Swiatek said that she admires Victoria Azarenka for handling her tour and motherhood responsibilities efficiently.

Defending champion Swiatek recently stunned Azarenka in straight sets at the 2024 Qatar Open quarterfinal. During her on-court interview, Swiatek shared that she used to admire Azarenka while growing up, which made her victory both a source of joy and a surreal experience.

“I’m really happy. Vika is a great champion. I feel like she’s been at the top in terms of the best players I watched when I was younger. I’m proud I can compete on the same court and play against Victoria and win. It’s pretty crazy. It’s really surreal (to share the court with her)," she said.

Swiatek praised Azarenka for maintaining a high standard of play while being a loving mother to her seven-year-old son, Leo.

"I was thinking about it yesterday that not many players left playing at such a high level … the ones that played before. I really respect her. Especially you know.. she’s a mom," Swiatek said.

"I don’t know how she handles everything on tour and taking care of her son. She’s an example. I’m just happy I can play on the WTA against such players," she added.

Swiatek eventually received a walkover from Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals, and will now face World No. 4 Elena Rybakina in the final.

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton react as Caitlin Clark makes NCAA history as all-time points leader in women's basketball

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton praised Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark for becoming the NCAA’s highest scorer ever in women’s basketball.

Clark smashed the previous record of 3,527 points by former Washington guard Kelsey Plum in the game between Michigan Wolverines and Iowa. She did this by hitting a three-pointer from near the logo in the first quarter.

Clark finished the game with a career-best 49 points, matching her own record with nine three-pointers. She also added 13 assists and helped the Hawkeyes win 106-89 over the Wolverines.

The official ESPN pages posted Caitlin Clark’s game stats on social media, featuring a video of her record-breaking 3-pointer.

Gauff and Shelton shared ESPN's video of Clark making the three-pointer on their respective social media accounts.

"@caitlinclark22 🔥 ," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

"Crazy atmosphere. Big time @caitlinclark22," Shelton wrote in his Instagram story.

