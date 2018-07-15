Players who won Grand Slams after becoming a mother

Serena Williams took on Angelique Kerber in the final of the Wimbledon 2018 on July 14 at the All England Club in London. She had a fantastic tournament, however, she fell short in the final to Kerber, who won in straight sets.

If she had won, she would have become the fourth woman in history to have won a Grand Slam title after becoming a mother.

Serena Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September 2017. She had won the Australian Open 2017 while she was pregnant.

She made a comeback to tennis in 2018 and has played four tournaments so far, including Wimbledon. She will have the chance to join the elite list of women who have won a Grand Slam after having children in a couple of months when she returns to the USA for the US Open, which begins in the last week of August.

In this article, we take a look at those women who achieved greatness by winning a slam after becoming a mother.

#3 Kim Clijsters

The former world no. 1 tennis player had an extremely memorable career which spanned over 15 years.

Her rivalry with Justine Henin-Harden will be remembered by fans for years to come. Unfortunately, Clijsters lost all three finals against Henin in Grand Slam meetings.

She won her first title in 2005 at the US Open, defeating Mary Pierce in the finals. Two years later, she announced her retirement as she was pregnant and gave birth to her daughter Jada Elle in 2008.

However, she made a comeback to the sport in 2009 and in her third tournament on the tour, she captured the US Open title, defeating Caroline Wozniacki in the final. By doing so, she became the first wildcard to win a Grand Slam in WTA.

She also went on to win two more Grand Slams after that - the US Open in 2010 and Australian Open in 2011.

She is the only person to have won more slams after becoming a mother than before.