Tennis Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | 7 April 2022

Plenty of exciting matches are set to take place on Thursday, as some of the biggest names in the game are in action.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova are set for an exciting third-round clash that will kick off the day's proceedings at the Charleston Open. Ons Jabeur and Emma Navarro will continue their rain-interrupted match from yesterday.

The winner will have to take to the court once again for their next round match.

Belinda Bencic and Madison Keys will also face off in a highly anticipated match, while top 10 players Paula Badosa and Karolina Pliskova will be in action as well.

At the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Cristian Garin will continue his title defense against Jordan Thompson. Taylor Fritz and John Isner are also set to clash horns.

Camila Osorio's title defense at the Copa Colsanitas was off to a shaky start. She'll have an opportunity to step up her game against Ipek Oz today. Felix Auger-Aliassime continues his campaign in Morocco against Alex Molcan.

Here's a look at the schedule for the matches taking place on 7 April across the four tournaments:

Charleston Open

Credit One Stadium

Starts at 11 am local time: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova.

Not before 12:30 pm local time: Ons Jabuer vs Emma Navarro;

followed by: Madison Keys vs Belinda Bencic;

followed by: Paula Badosa vs Claire Liu;

followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs Ons Jabeur/Emma Navarro.

Not before 7 pm local time: Karolina Pliskova vs Ekaterina Alexandrova;

followed by: Aliaksandra Sasnovich / Anna Danilina vs Kveta Peschke / Tereza Mihalikova.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Copa Colsanitas

Cancha Central

Starting at 10 am local time: Suzan Lamens vs Irina Bara;

followed by: Camila Osorio vs Ipek Oz;

followed by: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Kamila Rakhimova.

Not before 4 pm local time: Natela Dzalamidze / Sabrina Santamaria vs Maria Herazo Gonzalez / Yuliana Lizarazo.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Stadium Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: Matthew Ebden / Max Purcell vs Nicholas Monroe/Fernando Romboli.

Not before 2 pm local time: Cristian Garin vs Jordan Thompson;

followed by: Frances Tiafoe vs Pablo Cuevas.

Not before 6 pm local time: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Tabilo;

followed by: John Isner vs Steve Johnson.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: David Goffin vs Pablo Andujar;

followed by: Richard Gasquet vs Pavel Kotov;

followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Molcan.

Not before 4 pm local time: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Vit Kopriva.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the 2022 Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

The 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships will be broadcast on the following sites:

USA: Viewers can watch the matches on ESPN3.

UK: Fans in the UK can catch all the action on Amazon Prime.

Match timings

Matches on the biggest courts at the Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas begin at 11 am and 10 am local time, respectively. Matches on the main court at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships commence at 12 pm local time, while the start time across all courts at the Grand Prix Hassan II is 11 am local time.

The timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for the matches on April 7 are as follows:

Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Tournament/ Country Charleston Open Copa Colsanitas U.S. Men's Clay Court C'ships Grand Prix Hassan II USA April 7, 2022 / 11 am EDT April 7, 2022 /11 am EDT April 7, 2022 / 1 pm EDT April 7, 2022 /7 am EDT Canada April 7, 2022 /11 am EDT April 7, 2022 /11 am EDT April 7, 2022 /1 pm EDT April 7, 2022 /7 am EDT UK April 7, 2022 /4 pm BST April 7, 2022 /4 pm BST April 7, 2022 /6 pm BST April 7, 2022 /12 pm BST India April 7, 2022 /8:30 pm IST April 7, 2022 /8:30 pm IST April 7, 2022 /10:30 pm IST April 7, 2022 /4:30 pm IST

Edited by Anantaajith Ra