Tennis weekly round-up: Novak Djokovic wins his 89th career title at the Tel Aviv Open, Barbora Krejcikova defeats home favorite Anett Kontaveit to win the Tallinn Open | September 26-October 2, 2022

Novak Djokovic capped off another dominant week by winning his 89th career title in Tel Aviv. Barbora Krejcikova's singles career went off track for a while, but she's back in the winner's circle once again by winning the Tallinn Open.

Marc-Andrea Huesler and Mayar Sherif claimed their maiden career titles by defeating their much-fancied opponents in the final. The Korea Open had a few big names in the draw, including World No. 3 Casper Ruud. However, it was Yoshihito Nishioka who came out on top in the end.

Here's a recap of the week gone by:

Novak Djokovic adds the Tel Aviv Open to his trophy haul

21-time Major winner Novak Djokovic claimed his 89th career title at the Tel Aviv Open. Djokovic defeated Pablo Andujar, Vasek Pospisil and Roman Safiullin to make the title round. He won 6-3, 6-4 against Marin Cilic in the final and didn't lose a set the entire week. This was the Serb's third title of the season and he also became the first player to win a title on all three surfaces this year.

Barbora Krejcikova wins her first title of the year in Tallinn

An elbow injury sustained in February left Barbora Krejkova in a lot of strife. She was sidelined for a few months before returning to action at the French Open. As the defending champion in singles and doubles, she left Paris without a title this time around. She lost in the first round of singles and was unable to compete in doubles after testing positive for COVID-19.

While Krejcikova soon found success in doubles, her results in singles weren't up to the mark. However, she rediscovered her form at the Tallinn Open this past week. The Czech defeated Ajla Tomljanovic, Marta Kostyuk and Beatriz Haddad Maia to make the semifinals. After battling Belinda Bencic for more than three hours, she reached the final.

Krejcikova was up against local hero Anett Kontaveit. She played a fantastic match to win 6-2, 6-3 and capture her fourth singles title, her first this season.

Mayar Sherif tops Maria Sakkari to win the Parma Ladies Open

Maria Sakkari was the overwhelming favorite to win the title in Parma. When she made it to the final, it looked like the prediction was about to come true. However, Mayar Sherif had other plans. The Egyptian outplayed the World No. 7 to claim her maiden WTA title.

A title would've boosted Sakkari's odds of qualifying for the WTA Finals. She's still got a shot, but will need to make a deep run in the next few tournaments she competes in.

Marc-Andrea Huesler reigns supreme in Sofia

Marc-Andrea Huesler has given Swiss fans reason to rejoice following Roger Federer's retirement. The 26-year-old grabbed his first title on the ATP tour at the Sofia Open. He defeated fifth seed Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6(8) in the final.

ATP Tour



The moment Marc-Andrea Huesler became the th first-time ATP Tour winner of 2022!



#SofiaOpen A dream realised!The moment Marc-Andrea Huesler became theth first-time ATP Tour winner of 2022!

Huesler also became the first Swiss man to win a title since Federer in 2019. He has now surpassed his previous career-high ranking of No. 85 by reaching the 64th spot in this week's ATP rankings.

Yoshihito Nishioka triumphs in Seoul

Yoshihito Nishioka and Denis Shapovalov faced off for the Korea Open title in Seoul, with both players gunning for their second career title. The Canadian was favored to emerge victorious, being in good form and not having dropped a set all week.

Nishioka, however, scored yet another upset win to defeat Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6(5) and claim the title for himself. The Japanese also knocked out World No. 3 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals. He'll now head to Tokyo to compete in the Japan Open and will be feeling confident of performing well in front of his home crowd.

