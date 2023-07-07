Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and the tennis community at large have reacted to Anett Kontaveit's finishing her singles career at Wimbledon, where she exited in the second round.

Kontaveit has hung up her racquet as a singles professional tennis player. Last month, she stated her intention to retire from professional tennis following the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The decision stems from a persistent back injury that has plagued her for some time.

Unfortunately, Anett Kontaveit's journey in the tournament came to an end in the second round, where she faced Marie Bouzkova, losing 6-1, 6-2.

Players and fans alike took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes to the Estonian on her retirement.

Iga Swiatek congratulated Kontaveit on her remarkable career and expressed gratitude for the cherished memories she has provided.

"Congratulations on your career and thank you for every memory @AnettKontaveit," Swiatek tweeted.

Shelby Rogers also extended her heartfelt congratulations to Anett Kontaveit for her remarkable career and expressed gratitude for the joyous moments she brought both on and off the court.

"Congratulations on an amazing career! @AnettKontaveit_ Thanks for all the laughs on and off the court. We love you!" Rogers tweeted.

Kontaveit's friend on tour, Ons Jabeur did her best to dissuade the Estonian from retiring, but the former remained resolute in her decision.

Jabeur took to social media to express her heartfelt sentiments, stating that Kontaveit's infectious joy, warmth, and energy will be sorely missed. She also sent her best wishes and love to Kontaveit.

"Anett my friend, your joy, your warmth and energy will be missed. Congratulations on an amazing career ❤️ Thank you for all the memories ❤️ Lots of love 😘 ," Jabeur captioned her Instagram post.

Boris Becker, Magda Linette, Monica Puig, and Bernarda Pera also conveyed their good wishes to the former World No. 2.

"Wonderful career and enjoy the rest of your life HEALTHY," Becker wrote.

"Somethimes tennis can be brutal. Well done on the amazing career @anett_kontaveit. You will be missed," Linette wrote.

via Instagram story

Here are some other reactions:

She made us laugh

She made us cry

She made us smiles



Anett’s energy brought sunlight to people all the world



So I hope her life after tennis is filled with sunlight & joy



Thank you for 13 years



"Just a lot of emotions, there's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything" - Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit at the 2017 French Open

During the post-match press conference, Anett Kontaveit shared her thoughts on her recent defeat and the emotions that followed.

Expanding on her sentiments, the Estonian revealed a whirlwind of feelings, while also expressing her delight in witnessing the overwhelming support from the crowd.

"Yeah, just a lot of emotions. There's sadness, there's happiness, there's a bit of everything. it was incredible to have Court 18 full of people, so many people cheering for me," Kontaveit said.

Kontaveit was also asked if refraining from playing tennis would have any positive impact on her injury. The Estonian replied that she hopes that her condition would improve without the need for strenuous exercises.

"I do hope that if I don't give it that much load with the exercises -- not exercises, but with tennis and the movement that is involved with tennis, it will feel better in everyday life. I hope so. I don't actually know," she added.

Anett Kontaveit has not yet played the final match of her career. She is set to partner with Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon, where they will face off against Zhaoxuan Yang and Kevin Krawietz.

