Former Serbian NBA star Darko Milicic once raised his objections to his compatriot Novak Djokovic's partnership with Croatia's Goran Ivanisevic.

Djokovic hired Ivanisevic as his coach in the lead-up to the 2019 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb's partnership with Ivanisevic yielded immediate success as he successfully defending his title and clinched his fifth trophy at SW19, edging past Roger Federer in the final,

Although their partnership has gone on to achieve even greater success, its inception was shrouded in controversy as many of the Serb's countrymen objected to his partnership with the Croatian due to the fraught political history and ethnic tensions between the two nations. The deep-seated conflict stemming from Croatia's violent war for independence from Serb-controlled Yugoslavia led several Serbs to question the wisdom of the partnership.

Darko Milicic joined the critics, stating that Novak Djokovic placed importance on being universally liked and promoted a message of love and unity.

However, he questioned his compatriot's ability to understand and empathize with the conflict between his fellow countrymen and Croatians due to his lack of personal experience with that pain. Milicic suggested that if the Serb had undergone that ordeal, his decision to hire Ivanisevic might have been different.

"As far as I understand, it is important for Novak that people like him, I can see that he really tries and works hard to make everyone like him. That's how he lives, relaxed, his motto is "let's love each other." I'm more extreme about that," he said (via Serbia publication Espreso).

"Maybe all that with the Croats doesn't touch him because, thank God, he didn't feel all that pain on his own skin and maybe there aren't people around who felt that pain. If he had, he might have behaved differently," he added.

Novak Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles in 2023 under coach Goran Ivanisevic's guidance

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic's continued partnership with Goran Ivanisevic reaped rewards in the 2023 season. The Serb made a triumphant return to the Australian Open in 2023, clinching his record-extending 10th title at the event and securing his 22nd Grand Slam title. He triumphed over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in straight sets.

The Serb's success continued at the French Open as he became the first man to achieve the triple career Grand Slam. He won his third Roland Garros title by defeating Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash. In doing so, he also clinched his record-breaking 23rd major title.

Djokovic got the opportunity to break his tie with Serena Williams and accomplish the Open Era Grand Slam record at the Wimbledon Championships. However, the Serb fell short in the final, narrowly losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

Nevertheless, he accomplished the feat at the US Open, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final to claim his fourth title at the New York Major and his record 24th Major title overall.

