"The Davis Cup is the most important trophy of my life" - When 18-year-old Rafael Nadal was 'truly happy' after winning first title with Spain

Rafael Nadal first tasted Davis Cup glory with Spain in 2004, thrusting him into the spotlight even before he claimed his maiden Grand Slam at the French Open in 2005. Reflecting on the triumph, he later shared that it felt like the "most important trophy of his life."

Team Spain defeated Team USA, the most decorated team in Davis Cup history with 32 titles, to secure the championship. Nadal played a pivotal role in the triumph, defeating American Andy Roddick in a hard-fought match with a scoreline of 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(6), 6-2, which led to his side's 3-2 victory in the final.

Following the victory, the 22-time Major champion shared his happiness with the media. He said the triumph felt like a relief, particularly after navigating through some "tough moments" during the season.

"I personally have to say that this is my first Davis Cup, of course. I've just arrived to the team and we've just won. This is quite a lucky thing for me. I feel very lucky because my debut was with such a wonderful team. We have had our tough moments during the season, and we managed to overcome them," Nadal said.

"I feel really, really happy because I do love this type of team tournament, so I've truly enjoyed it. For me, the Davis Cup is the most important trophy of my life. I'm just truly happy to be here and have won," he added.

