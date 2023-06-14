"The desperation to downplay Novak Djokovic is all too real" - Tennis fans frustrated after Serb's Slam tally is put behind Margaret Court's 24

Novak Djokovic became the only man to win 23 Grand Slam titles on Sunday, 11 June, beating Casper Ruud in the final to lift the 2023 French Open title. However, tennis fans are angered that his feat is being downplayed by Magaret Court’s tally of 24 Grand Slam titles and compared to Serena Williams’ 23 as well.

Margaret Court holds the record for the most singles Major titles ever, but that record was set before the Open Era of tennis. Serena Williams held the record for most Grand Slam titles by any player, male or female, in the Open Era. While Novak Djokovic has equaled that tally, his feat has been achieved in a best-of-five-sets format that neither Court nor Williams played in.

Novak Djokovic solidified his GOAT status in men’s tennis by surpassing Rafael Nadal, whom he was previously tied with at 22 Majors each. Nadal lifted the first two Slams of 2022 to edge past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who were both at 20 at the time.

However, Djokovic went on to win every Major he has participated in since. He only missed the 2022 US Open, due to vaccine regulations, in that run.

However, the Serb has recently been put third on the all-time Major winner list, infuriating tennis fans. They voiced their frustrations on Twitter, believing the 36-year-old was being downplayed. Some even opined that best-of-three and best-of-five matches should not be compared.

Djokovic fans believe that the parameters for comparison keep on shifting as the Serb breaks more records.

“The desperation to downplay Novak is all too real. The problem though for whoever devised this tweet is that Novak will win at least a few more Slams,” wrote one fan.

“I remember from 2006-2017 everyone called Roger the GOAT & never compared him with women players. Things have changed now,” wrote another.

Some fans even stated that once Djokovic surpassed Court’s tally of 24, they would include wheelchair players in the comparison to downplay the World No. 1.

“Suddenly Margaret came in picture,even if Djokovic wins 25 GS you guys will start to compare him with Wheelchair tennis,” opined one user.

“The standard is shifting every time. Next they will be compared to wheelchair tennis,” stated another.

Here are a few more reactions from fuming Novak Djokovic fans:

“I don't want to say that I am the greatest” - Novak Djokovic after 23rd Grand Slam at Roland Garros

Djokovic celebrates with the French Open trophy

Novak Djokovic remained humble after his triumph at the 2023 French Open, stating that he did not want to declare himself as the greatest in order to respect all the "champions" who have played the sport.

“I don't want to say that I am the greatest because I feel, I've said it before, it's disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in completely different way than it is played today," Djokovic said.

"I feel like each great champion of his own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport in such a great stage worldwide,” he added.

Despite becoming the man with the most Grand Slam titles, the 36-year-old is still not done.

“The journey is still not over. I feel if I'm winning Slams, why even think about ending the career,” he said.

After winning the Paris Major, Djokovic has returned to the top of the ATP rankings once again and continues extending his record of most weeks as World No. 1.

