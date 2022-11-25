"The number of Grand Slams would have become completely irrelevant if Novak hadn't been allowed to play anymore" - Mats Wilander welcomes Novak Djokovic's return to Australian Open

Mats Wilander has welcomed Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2023 Australian Open, highlighting why it is a significant moment in tennis history. Wilander believes that Djokovic's continued absence from the Majors would have put a stain on the battle for most all-time men's singles Grand Slam titles between the Serb, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

As the Serbian tennis great was engaged in his ATP Finals campaign, multiple reports revealed that the Australian government has officially opened the door for his Australian Open participation by overturning his visa ban. The nine-time winner at the Melbourne Major later confirmed the news, expressing his sheer delight at returning to his most successful Major.

While the Serb's return is good news for his chances of winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, Wilander feels it has much greater significance in light of the Big 3 rivalry. According to the Swedish tennis great, the number of Grand Slams won would have become irrelevant in the GOAT debate if Djokovic had missed more Majors.

"We're in the middle of a battle between the Big 3 for the honor of the best of all time. The number of Grand Slams would have become completely irrelevant if Novak hadn't been allowed to play anymore," Mats Wilander said in an interview with Eurosport.

Wilander further expressed his belief that the 35-year-old Serbian great's ability to play all the Grand Slams "revives" the race between the Big 3, which in turn is very crucial for the health of tennis in general.

"Most would really like to know who we can call the number one of all time. That's also important for the press. The place that we get as a professional sport in the media will, I believe, be given by the return of this race or its revival massively upgraded. If he hadn't been allowed into the Australian Open now, the history of our game would have been curtailed in a way," the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion added.

What's at stake for Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2023?

2021 Australian Open men's trophy media opportunity

21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic currently stands one behind Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam singles titles won in men's tennis history. He will aim for a record-equalling 22nd title at the 2023 Australian Open, which is the next Grand Slam tournament on the calendar.

If he manages to win the title, he will also become only the second player in men's tennis history to win the same Grand Slam at least 10 times. Nadal, who has 14 French Open titles, is the only player so far to have achieved this incredible feat.

Djokovic is on a 21-match winning streak at the Australian Open, having won the title for three consecutive years from 2019-21, before missing out in 2022. The Serb has also won at least one Grand Slam title in each of the last five seasons.

