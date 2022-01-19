"The positive thing is I achieved much more than I ever dreamed" - Rafael Nadal on still going strong at the age of 35

Rafael Nadal gave his thoughts on a wide range of topics during his press conference after reaching the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday. The Spaniard was asked to give his two cents about still playing elite tennis at the age of 35, despite all the naysayers believing he would burn-out early.

In his response, the 35-year-old expressed gratitude for his illustrious career and claimed he had "achieved much more than he ever dreamed" over the past 20 years.

"Well, the positive thing is I achieved much more than I ever dreamed. I was able to spend almost 20 fantastic years on the tour. The rest of the things nothing positive because arrives in the end," Nadal said. "When you get older, the watch never stops, no (smiling)? That's the circus of life. You need to accept that. But it's all good with me with that."

"In terms of tennis career, okay, you can say I'm more experienced. I don't get that positive point (smiling)," he added.

It should be noted that Rafael Nadal is the only Big 3 member participating at the Australian Open this year, following Novak Djokovic's exit from the Melbourne Slam. Roger Federer, meanwhile, is still completing rehabilitation on his knee, which he further damaged on his return last year.

Djokovic and Federer's absence makes the Spaniard not only the most experienced player in the men's draw, but also one of the favorites to win his second Australian Open title.

"Just staying focused on my daily work, on what's coming" - Rafael Nadal

During the interview, Rafael Nadal was also asked about a prospective clash with 2021 ATP Finals winner Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. The 20-time Major winner, however, gave a typical, grounded response to the question, asserting that he was taking each match as it comes.

Nadal added that he doesn't want to think long-term yet, as he is still fine-tuning his game and hasn't hit top gear.

"I don't know. I am in the third round. I need to win very tough matches to be there. Is not in my mind now. I have enough work I don't like," the Spaniard said. "I think playing against Khachanov now, probably Khachanov, going to be a big challenge. Always is a big challenge against Karen."

"In my situation today going to be even more. I never think that far. You can imagine now less than ever, no? Just staying focused on my daily work, on what's coming, and that's it. One moment in time, that's it," he added.

Karen Khachanov will need to beat Benjamin Bonzi in the second round later on Wednesday to book an eighth career meeting with Nadal.

The Spaniard, on his part, has his work cut out at this year's Melbourne Slam. He will probably have to beat Khachanov and 2021 semifinalist Aslan Karatsev in successive matches just to set up a potential clash with Zverev in the last eight.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala