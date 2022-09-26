"The question not only insulting Rafa but also to Novak" - Tennis fans ridicule question posed to Novak Djokovic regarding his biggest rival

Novak Djokovic as well as many tennis fans were in no mood to entertain any talk of anyone other than Rafael Nadal being the Serbian's biggest tennis rival. The two greats were on the same team this past weekend at the Laver Cup to celebrate fellow 'Big 3' member Roger Federer's career as he bid farewell to the sport.
In light of Federer's retirement, Djokovic was asked by an interviewer about who he considers his biggest rival going forward, throwing World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the mix. The Serb was clear in his response, stating that while Nadal is around, he will remain his biggest competition on tour.
"Well, Nadal is still there, right? It's still Rafa, obviously. As long as he plays, he's still my biggest rival," Djokovic said in response to a question, according to Cadena SER.
Tennis fans reacted to the same and many opined that the question itself made no sense as Alcaraz cannot be considered in the same league as Djokovic and Nadal just yet. The duo have been at the top of the sport for many years and the 19-year-old Spaniard is just getting started despite his accomplishments on the tour.
"The question not only insulting Rafa but also to Novak. How can Novak one of the top player for decade in tennis considering a 19 years old to be his rival?" one fan wrote on Twitter.
Another fan pointed out that Djokovic always considered Nadal his biggest rival even when his rivalry with Federer was quite active.
"Tbh even where roger was playing, Novak considered Rafa his biggest rival," read another tweet.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on the same:
"These weeks of the Laver Cup particularly are strengthening the bonds" - Novak Djokovic on his equation with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic opened up about the importance of having a healthy rivalry in the sport and reflected on his equation with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian great feels that showing respect and admiration towards rivals and fellow greats of the sport is a key responsibility for an athlete.
He stressed that intense on-court rivalries and respectful off-court equations can certainly co-exist. On that note, the 21-time Grand Slam champion believes the 2022 Laver Cup certainly played a role in strengthening his bond with his rivals.
"Look, as Roger said, co-existing in this environment with respect and admiration for each other is something that I feel like we can all do, and we are, in a way, responsible to do. I think it's something that is rational and expected," Djokovic said during a press conference.
"It's also fair play. I mean, those are the values that we all try to live by in the sport. And in the end of the day we are competitors. We go out there against each other. We want to win matches, but off the court, it doesn't mean that we should never speak to each other. Actually, I feel like these weeks of the Laver Cup particularly are strengthening the bonds," he added.
The Laver Cup was the 35-year-old's first tournament since Wimbledon. He won his first two matches, a singles contest against Frances Tiafoe followed by a doubles contest with Matteo Berrettini as his partner.
He then lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday and later revealed that he has been struggling with a wrist injury.