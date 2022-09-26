"The question not only insulting Rafa but also to Novak" - Tennis fans ridicule question posed to Novak Djokovic regarding his biggest rival

Novak Djokovic as well as many tennis fans were in no mood to entertain any talk of anyone other than Rafael Nadal being the Serbian's biggest tennis rival. The two greats were on the same team this past weekend at the Laver Cup to celebrate fellow 'Big 3' member Roger Federer's career as he bid farewell to the sport.

In light of Federer's retirement, Djokovic was asked by an interviewer about who he considers his biggest rival going forward, throwing World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the mix. The Serb was clear in his response, stating that while Nadal is around, he will remain his biggest competition on tour.

"Well, Nadal is still there, right? It's still Rafa, obviously. As long as he plays, he's still my biggest rival," Djokovic said in response to a question, according to Cadena SER.

Tennis fans reacted to the same and many opined that the question itself made no sense as Alcaraz cannot be considered in the same league as Djokovic and Nadal just yet. The duo have been at the top of the sport for many years and the 19-year-old Spaniard is just getting started despite his accomplishments on the tour.

"The question not only insulting Rafa but also to Novak. How can Novak one of the top player for decade in tennis considering a 19 years old to be his rival?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

Nadalism @cocomo788 @gigicat7_ @La_SER The question not only insulting Rafa but also to Novak. How can Novak one of the top player for decade in tennis considering a 19 years old to be his rival? @gigicat7_ @La_SER The question not only insulting Rafa but also to Novak. How can Novak one of the top player for decade in tennis considering a 19 years old to be his rival?

S.S @write2swagatam @gigicat7_ @La_SER What kind of question is this lmao. Rafaole is the biggest statistical rivalry in the history of this sport. @gigicat7_ @La_SER What kind of question is this lmao. Rafaole is the biggest statistical rivalry in the history of this sport.

Another fan pointed out that Djokovic always considered Nadal his biggest rival even when his rivalry with Federer was quite active.

"Tbh even where roger was playing, Novak considered Rafa his biggest rival," read another tweet.

poorvika @shaarleclair Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." (via Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa."(via @La_SER Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." ♥️ (via @La_SER) tbh even where roger was playing, novak considered rafa his biggest rival twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… tbh even where roger was playing, novak considered rafa his biggest rival twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on the same:

The Happy One @kavyasastra



Unless Novak can play for another five years, we cannot even begin to talk about Alcaraz as a (historical) rival to him in the same league as Nadal. Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." (via Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa."(via @La_SER Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." ♥️ (via @La_SER) What sort of stupid clickbaity question is this? How long have these "journalists" even followed tennis?Unless Novak can play for another five years, we cannot even begin to talk about Alcaraz as a (historical) rival to him in the same league as Nadal. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… What sort of stupid clickbaity question is this? How long have these "journalists" even followed tennis? Unless Novak can play for another five years, we cannot even begin to talk about Alcaraz as a (historical) rival to him in the same league as Nadal. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Alex @rafalex_ Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." (via Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa."(via @La_SER Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." ♥️ (via @La_SER) Wtf is this question ??? He played Carlos like one time ?? They could have mentionned meddy at best twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Wtf is this question ??? He played Carlos like one time ?? They could have mentionned meddy at best twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

❄🇩🇯 @XavThe7th Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." (via Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa."(via @La_SER Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." ♥️ (via @La_SER) Did the interviewer forget that Nadal won two grand slams this year or sumin twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Did the interviewer forget that Nadal won two grand slams this year or sumin twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Archith @UtdArc Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_



Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." (via Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa."(via @La_SER Q. Now that Roger has retired, who do you see as your biggest rival? Maybe Alcaraz?Novak Djokovic: "Well, Rafa is still there, right? As long as he plays, my biggest rival is Rafa." ♥️ (via @La_SER) Why is Alcaraz even in this conversation? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Why is Alcaraz even in this conversation? twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Alexandra Lunness 💙 #FBPE @AlexLunness @gigicat7_ @La_SER Respect to Nole for that answer, so soon forgotten Rafa has won AO & French literally this year & Novak Wimbledon. Alcaraz won US Open with Nole not there & Rafa injured with no match play. He's great but it amazes me how desperate everyone seems to be to supplant Rafa for him @gigicat7_ @La_SER Respect to Nole for that answer, so soon forgotten Rafa has won AO & French literally this year & Novak Wimbledon. Alcaraz won US Open with Nole not there & Rafa injured with no match play. He's great but it amazes me how desperate everyone seems to be to supplant Rafa for him

"These weeks of the Laver Cup particularly are strengthening the bonds" - Novak Djokovic on his equation with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Novak Djokovic opened up about the importance of having a healthy rivalry in the sport and reflected on his equation with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Serbian great feels that showing respect and admiration towards rivals and fellow greats of the sport is a key responsibility for an athlete.

He stressed that intense on-court rivalries and respectful off-court equations can certainly co-exist. On that note, the 21-time Grand Slam champion believes the 2022 Laver Cup certainly played a role in strengthening his bond with his rivals.

"Look, as Roger said, co-existing in this environment with respect and admiration for each other is something that I feel like we can all do, and we are, in a way, responsible to do. I think it's something that is rational and expected," Djokovic said during a press conference.

"It's also fair play. I mean, those are the values that we all try to live by in the sport. And in the end of the day we are competitors. We go out there against each other. We want to win matches, but off the court, it doesn't mean that we should never speak to each other. Actually, I feel like these weeks of the Laver Cup particularly are strengthening the bonds," he added.

The Laver Cup was the 35-year-old's first tournament since Wimbledon. He won his first two matches, a singles contest against Frances Tiafoe followed by a doubles contest with Matteo Berrettini as his partner.

He then lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday and later revealed that he has been struggling with a wrist injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far