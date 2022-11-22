The winners of the biggest ATP tournaments in 2022 ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Yet another incredible season of tennis has come to an end. While Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer dominated the headlines for various reasons, new contenders emerged from their shadows to steal the spotlight.

Federer bid farewell to the sport even as his contemporaries Djokovic and Nadal maintained their stranglehold on the big titles, though their iron grip has been loosened a bit. The incredible rise of teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz was one such story which played out throughout the year.

Players rose to the occasion during the biggest tournaments of the year, namely the Grand Slams, Masters 1000 events and the ATP Finals. Some tantalizing matches were played as they fought for the highest honors in tennis. Here's a look at the men who took home the biggest titles of the season:

Australian Open - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open.

After an injury-plagued 2021, Nadal commenced the new season on a positive note by winning the Melbourne Summer Set. This moved him up among the list of probable title contenders at the Australian Open, but he still wasn't the outright favorite.

After losing just one set en route to the quarterfinals, Nadal was taken to five sets by Denis Shapovalov in their last-eight clash, but he ultimately emerged victorious. He dispatched Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals to set up a showdown against Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The 36-year-old lost the first two sets of the championship round, but staged an incredible comeback to clinch his second title Down Under after 13 years. The victory, which gave him his 21st Major title, also ended a three-way tie between Nadal, Djokovic and Federer for the most Slam titles.

Indian Wells Masters - Taylor Fritz

Fritz rose to prominence with his title-winning run at the Indian Wells Masters. He defeated players like Alex de Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev en route to the final. In the summit clash, he was up against Nadal, who was on a 20-match winning streak. The American outplayed his opponent to lift his maiden Masters 1000 trophy.

Miami Open - Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz lost a closely contested battle in the semifinals of Indian Wells to Nadal. He didn't let the heartbreaking loss get to him and rebounded almost immediately. The teenager scored notable wins over Marin Cilic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz to reach his first Masters 1000 final.

Alcaraz faced fellow first-time Masters 1000 finalist Casper Ruud in the title round and defeated him in straight sets. With the victory, he became the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

Monte-Carlo Masters - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite Tsitsipas' consistent results since the start of 2022, he went home empty-handed across the first three months of the season. He finally won his first title of the season by successfully defending his title in Monte Carlo. The Greek defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final to become just the sixth player to win back-to-back titles at the venue.

Madrid Open - Carlos Alcaraz

Having lost his opener to Sebastian Korda in Monte Carlo, Alcaraz got back on track by winning his third title of the year at Barcelona to arrive in Madrid as one of the favorites for the title.

En route to the final, Alcaraz defeated Nadal and Djokovic in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, becoming the first player to do so on clay. The young Spaniard defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to win his second Masters title.

Italian Open - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Italian Open.

Djokovic endured a tough start to the season as he had to miss a few tournaments due to the vaccine mandate in different countries. His clay swing started on a disappointing note as he suffered an early exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

But the Serb got better with every tournament and had finally tasted success by winning the Italian Open. Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in the final to clinch his first title of the season. He won the tournament without dropping a set and it was his sixth title here, while also being his record 38th Masters title.

French Open - Rafael Nadal

Nadal sustained an injury in the final of the Indian Wells Masters, which caused him to miss the start of his beloved clay season. He wasn't too impressive upon his return, as he lost in the quarterfinals and the third round in Madrid and Rome respectively. Despite his poor preparation in the lead-up to the French Open, the King of Clay was the favorite to win the title.

Nadal once again displayed why it is difficult to best him in Paris. He survived a tough five-set battle against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round and ousted defending champion Djokovic in the quarterfinals. Zverev gave him a tough fight in the semifinals, but sustained an injury during the match and had to retire.

Nadal took on Casper Ruud in the final and scored a straight-sets win over him to claim his 22nd Major title. It was also his 14th French Open title.

Wimbledon - Novak Djokovic

The lush green laws of Wimbledon have become Djokovic's playground over the last few years. He arrived at this year's edition as the three-time defending champion and went on to win his fourth consecutive title here.

Djokovic defeated first-time Grand Slam finalist Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his seventh Wimbledon crown and his 21st Major title as well. He also became the first player of either gender to notch up at least 80 victories in all four Grand Slams.

Canadian Open - Pablo Carreno Busta

With both Nadal and Djokovic missing in action here and the top three seeds - Alcaraz, Medvedev and Tsitsipas - crashing out in the second round, the tournament was left wide open. Carreno Busta emerged victorious to grab his maiden Masters title by defeating Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Western & Southern Open - Borna Coric

Coric underwent shoulder surgery in 2021 and missed the bulk of last season. He spent most of 2022 trying to make his way back up the rankings. He had a memorable run in Cincinnati, starting off with a three-set victory over Nadal in the second round.

Coric then defeated Auger-Aliassime in the last eight and followed it up with a win over Cameron Norrie. Up against Tsitsipas in the final, he came out on top to capture his first Masters title.

US Open - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open.

Despite some fantastic results throughout the season, Grand Slam glory evaded Alcaraz. After starting off with easy wins, he was pushed to five sets by Marin Cilic in the fourth round, but prevailed in the end. The teenager saved a match point before registering a five-set win over Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz needed five sets to overcome Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals as well. The young Spaniard faced Casper Ruud in his maiden Major final. He defeated his opponent in four sets to win his first Grand Slam title. He also ascended to the top of the rankings following his triumph in New York.

Paris Masters - Holger Rune

Rune recorded some great results in the lead-up to the Paris Masters. He faced Stan Wawrinka in the first round and came back from the brink of defeat by saving three match points.

Rune then defeated five top 10 players in a row, including Djokovic in the final to capture his first Masters title. He also made his top 10 debut in the rankings following his victory.

ATP Finals - Novak Djokovic

Despite missing a big chunk of the season, Djokovic qualified for the year-end championship yet again. He defeated Tsitsipas, Rublev and Medvedev in the group stage to make it to the semifinals. The Serb then won against Fritz in two close sets.

Djokovic faced Ruud in the title round and dispatched him in straight sets to capture his sixth ATP Finals crown. He tied Federer's record of six titles and also became the oldest champion of the tournament in the process.

