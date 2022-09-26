"The woman who brought more power and recognition to women tennis" - Tennis fans express love for Serena Williams on her 41st birthday

Serena Williams turned 41 on Monday, on what is her first birthday as a retired tennis player. Fans wished the American tennis legend well on the occasion, while also noting that she does not like to celebrate birthdays.

Williams announced her retirement and played her final match at the 2022 US Open in New York City. However, she did not rule out making a comeback to the sport when asked if she would make a Tom Brady-esque return soon after retiring.

Meanwhile, tennis fans took to social media to express their love and admiration for Williams on her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the woman who brought more power and recognition to women tennis and inspired many more," one fan wrote on Twitter for Serena Williams.

"Happy birthday to the woman who brought more power and recognition to women tennis and inspired many more," one fan wrote on Twitter for Serena Williams.

"Happy birthday Queen. There will never be another athlete like you. EVER," anotehr fan expressed.

"Happy birthday Queen. There will never be another athlete like you. EVER," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on the occasion of Serena Williams' birthday:

One fan noted: "I know @serenawilliams doesn't celebrate birthdays, but I hope she has a great day!"

Marry-TV is confused @LittleDodoli

One fan wrote: "My 8 yo niece wrote about you for her English assignment about remarkable people"



Another fan said: "Happy birthday to the incredible @SerenaWilliams! One of the greatest tennis players of all time, she said goodbye to the courts this year but left an eternal legacy"

Serena Williams might not celebrate her 41st birthday just like she has not celebrated the day in the past. Williams is a Jehovah's Witness and strictly follows the beliefs of the religion, which includes abstaining from activities like celebrating birthdays. Williams opened up about her beliefs during an interview with Vogue a few years ago.

"Being a Jehovah’s Witness is important to me, but I’ve never really practiced it and have been wanting to get into it," Williams said on the same.

During an interview with People in 2018, Williams revealed that her daughter Olympia also does not celebrate her birthdays.

"Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that," she said.

Roger Federer pays tribute to Serena Williams

Wimbledon Championships 2012 Winners Ball

Roger Federer recently spoke about the legacies of Serena Williams and himself in the world of tennis. Federer's retirement followed shortly after Williams' as the Swiss great played his final match this past weekend at the Laver Cup.

Federer recognized that while both him and Williams contributed to tennis in different ways, they both tasted success on tour long after becoming parents.

"[Serena Williams and I have brought] different things to the sport for sure, and we both did it as mums and dads, you know?" Federer said in a recent interview with Sky Sports. "It's funny to think of it like that because we were both young and made it on tour and we never thought we were going to end as that at the end."

Roger Federer's father, Robert Federer, recently revealed that his son was contemplating announcing his own retirement at the US Open, but decided to postpone it in consideration for Williams, who said she would retire at the end of her US Open campaign.

