Andre Agassi once candidly discussed how he felt about facing an unexpected opponent in the 2001 Australian Open final. The American admitted that it was a very different experience compared to squaring off against a player like his arch-rival Pete Sampras.

That year, Agassi was the sixth seed and defending champion at the Australian Open and he produced a stellar run to set up a title clash against 15th seed Arnaud Clement. Despite never advancing past the quarterfinals of a Major, the Frenchman made a dream run at the Melbourne Slam, beating Roger Federer, the previous year's runner-up Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Sebastian Grosjean to reach the final.

Subsequently, Andre Agassi dashed Clement's hopes of winning his maiden Grand Slam title, claiming a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory in the final to clinch his third Australian Open title and seventh Major.

During his post-match press conference, the American was asked how difficult it was for him to face a lesser-known player like Arnaud Clement in the final compared to usual suspects like Pete Sampras. In response, Andre Agassi acknowledged that Clement was a formidable opponent in his own right and admitted to being anxious before the final.

The American explained that he was usually relaxed before facing top players like Pete Sampras and Pat Rafter because he already knew it would require his best effort to beat them.

"I have a lot of appreciation for how dangerous a player of Arnaud's speed and capabilities can be. Having the two days off, you know, I felt edgy and anxious, wanting to get out there," Andre Agassi said.

"That part I think is a lot more difficult than, say, if I was playing Pete or Rafter or somebody of that nature because, really, you're just a lot more relaxed when you play guys like that because you know you're going to have to be at your best. There's really just no two ways about it. So I was really anxious to get out there," he added.

However, Agassi confessed that he was glad to not be facing Sampras, Rafter or any other seasoned player. He expressed his belief that his experience had given him a crucial edge over Clement, which allowed him to control the match.

"But once you get out there, there are a number of times it occurs to you that you're glad it's not Pete, you know, Rafter. You feel like you have the edge in certain respects with experience. And I had to deal with the game today. You know, I had to answer his weapons and establish mine. I felt like I did that pretty effectively," he said.

Andre Agassi also expressed delight at winning a Grand Slam title after the age of 30, revealing that he hadn't been completely sure of his ability to achieve the feat.

"I was not very nervous, Andre Agassi was just too strong for me" - Arnaud Clement on losing Australian Open 2001 final

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

During his press conference, Arnaud Clement shared that he hadn't felt nervous about competing in his maiden Grand Slam final. The Frenchman also admitted that Andre Agassi had been too strong for him in the 2001 Australian Open final.

"It was okay. I was not very nervous. Today he was just too strong for me. Was too strong," Clement said.

Clement failed to repeat his heroics when he returned to the Melbourne Slam in 2002, as he suffered a shock loss to Gaston Gaudio in the second round. Meanwhile, Agassi was forced to give up his title defense and pull out of the Major due to a wrist injury.

However, Andre Agassi made a resurgent return to the Australian Open the following year. The American defeated Rainer Schuttler 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 in the 2003 final to secure his eighth and final Grand Slam title.

