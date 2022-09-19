"There's going to be a really nice rivalry with Jannik Sinner; our games are worth watching, and we're good friends like Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz reckons he and Jannik Sinner could fill the void left by the eventual retirement of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The World No. 1 remarked that Sinner and he are also on friendly terms like the legendary duo, thus making them the obvious candidates to take over from the pair.

Speaking at a BMW event in Madrid, the Spaniard further added that along with Alexander Zverev, he and Sinner had a very strong likelihood of becoming the new 'Big-3' in the future, should such a dominant trio emerge again.

"There's going to be a really nice rivalry with [Jannik] Sinner. Our games are worth watching, and we're good friends like Rafa [Nadal] and [Roger] Federer," Alcaraz said. "[Jannik] Sinner, [Alexander] Zverev and I could make the future Big-3."

Julia Nikhinson @julianikhinson Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. The match was the second longest in U.S. Open history and Alcaraz went on to win the tournament. @AP Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, lies on the court after beating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. The match was the second longest in U.S. Open history and Alcaraz went on to win the tournament. @AP https://t.co/2Y9mMgLVDY

The teenager went on to add that he did not think of being compared to such legends as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as pressure, stating that he simply tried to enjoy being on the court.

"[Being compared to the big three] isn't a pressure, I enjoy playing tennis and when I enjoy it the results come. I often smile at tense moments in games, and being on the court gives me enjoyment," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I don't know how I'll compare to them, they've been here for 20 years, they've won everything and I'm only just starting."

Alcaraz stated that he wants to continue on his own path and better himself every single day, noting that it was important to accept that tennis was an ever-evolving sport.

"I want to continue along my own path. But what I can compare with them is the desire to get better every day. That's what I want. Tennis evolves and you have to move with it," Alcaraz said.

"We had dinner at a friend's restaurant in New York, but we didn't have much time for anything else" - Carlos Alcaraz on how he celebrated becoming World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Valencia

During the interview, Carlos Alcaraz revealed how he celebrated becoming World No. 1 after his recent US Open triumph, stating that he went out to dinner with his friends and family at a friend's restaurant and nothing else. With his Davis Cup participation coming up the following week, the Spaniard had to leave immediately for Valencia.

"On the night I became World No. 1, I was lucky to have my father, my uncles, my brother, my whole team and some friends with me," Carlos Alcaraz said. "We had dinner at a friend's restaurant in New York, but we didn't have much time for anything else."

Although Alcaraz lost his singles rubber against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, he beat South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the second rubber to score his first victory as World No. 1.

