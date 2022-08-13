"Think it's time I learn how to play tennis" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend after being gifted a racquet by Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently gifted a copy of her latest racquet to Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle.

Riddle later took to Instagram stories to flaunt Osaka's present, captioning it with the statement below:

"think it's time i learn how to play tennis now"

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story about Naomi Osaka's gift to her.

Osaka accompanied the present with a note that described some of the standout traits of the four-time Major champion's newest racquet.

"I am so excited to share my newest Yonex tennis racquet with you! This one is super special to me since my sister designed it herself. It has so much meaning - Dragons for power, good luck, and strength; Spider Lilies for strength and beauty; Purple/Gold for power and ambition," the note read.

"I hope the racquet gives Naomi Osaka strength and confidence every time she steps on the court even when I’m not with her" - sister Mari Osaka

Naomi Osaka launched a new racquet earlier this month with her racquet supplier Yonex. Her latest weapon was designed by none other than her sister, Mari Osaka.

Mari said in an article on the Yonex website that the design was inspired by their childhood, where their Japanese mother, Tamaki Osaka, visualized them as dragons.

The former tennis player expressed hope for the newly-designed racquet to give sister Naomi strength and confidence in her absence.

"The dragons represent an unwavering, fighting spirit. I hope the racquet gives Naomi strength and confidence every time she steps on the court even when I’m not with her," said Mari Osaka.

As per Mari, the spider lily on the racquet represents strength and beauty because “the power of a woman is that she can combine the two.”

In the same article, Naomi Osaka revealed that she and her sister Mari have always discussed joining forces to design a racquet.

“My sister and I have always talked about designing a racquet and to see it come to life is really special – the design is so detailed and unique,” said Naomi Osaka.

Meanwhile, Mari "really enjoyed the process" of creating her sister's newest racquet in tandem with Yonex.

“It was an incredible experience to make my and Naomi’s vision come to life with the team at Yonex,” Mari said. “I really enjoyed the process and hope that anyone who uses our racquet will find their inner strength to play at their very best.”

