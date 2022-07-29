"Thinks too highly of himself, I do think what Djokovic did was impressive but Nick Kyrgios is overrating himself" - Tennis fans react to Australian's comments on Wimbledon final

Reliving his recent Wimbledon final loss against Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios went on the record a couple of days ago, saying that he would have beaten anyone in the final but the Serb.
Remarking that his service game was top-notch, the Mercurial Australian maintained that he played an impressive match, although he admitted he could have kept his emotions in check better. The former World No. 13 was firm in his opinion that if he had been lucky enough to face another opponent on the day, he would have cruised to his maiden Grand Slam title.
Tennis fans on social media, however, did not think his assessment was fair, and reckoned the 27-year-old was overrating himself. Considering that the World No. 47 did not even have to play against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals due to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal, users on Twitter were not entirely convinced that Kyrgios would have made it to the summit clash with a healthy Nadal standing in his way.
One fan declared the same, stating that a healthy Roger Federer, or even a fit Andy Murray, would have beaten the Australian as soundly as Djokovic did, and tweeted:
"Federer pre-Injury would’ve ate him up easily. Can’t see him beating a healthy Nadal with all the pressure in a final over best of 5. Hell, Andy [Murray] would’ve liked his chances too. Thinks too highly of himself, I do think what [Novak Djokovic] did was impressive but [Nick Kyrgios] is overrating himself."
Another fan, on the other hand, agreed whole-heartedly with the World No. 47, claiming that if not for the 21-time Grand Slam champion's otherworldly return capabilities, he would have definitely fallen in the final. The tweet read:
"Yes, Kyrgios serves were ‘nuclear missiles’ fired from a submarine. No one could even know where they were going to land. Unfortunately, the guy on the receiving side was from another planet."
One user saw Kyrgios' comments as a reflection of his poor mentality, remarking that the Australian should consider avoiding such hypotheticals and focus on improving his game instead, and added:
"Wishful thinking gets you nowhere. His weak mentality and lack of concentration let him down every time he appears to be reaching a huge win."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Nick Kyrgios receives wildcards to both the Canada Masters and the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open
Following Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios was scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open this week, but pulled out at the last minute due to a knee injury. However, he has reached the semifinals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, with a shot at going even further.
The Australian will next play the Citi Open in Washington as well as the twin Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati in August, where he has received a wildcard into the main draw. From there on, his next stop will be the US Open at the end of the month, a tournament where he has not reached the second week to date.