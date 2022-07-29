"Thinks too highly of himself, I do think what Djokovic did was impressive but Nick Kyrgios is overrating himself" - Tennis fans react to Australian's comments on Wimbledon final

Reliving his recent Wimbledon final loss against Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios went on the record a couple of days ago, saying that he would have beaten anyone in the final but the Serb.

Remarking that his service game was top-notch, the Mercurial Australian maintained that he played an impressive match, although he admitted he could have kept his emotions in check better. The former World No. 13 was firm in his opinion that if he had been lucky enough to face another opponent on the day, he would have cruised to his maiden Grand Slam title.

Tennis fans on social media, however, did not think his assessment was fair, and reckoned the 27-year-old was overrating himself. Considering that the World No. 47 did not even have to play against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals due to the 22-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal, users on Twitter were not entirely convinced that Kyrgios would have made it to the summit clash with a healthy Nadal standing in his way.

One fan declared the same, stating that a healthy Roger Federer, or even a fit Andy Murray, would have beaten the Australian as soundly as Djokovic did, and tweeted:

"Federer pre-Injury would’ve ate him up easily. Can’t see him beating a healthy Nadal with all the pressure in a final over best of 5. Hell, Andy [Murray] would’ve liked his chances too. Thinks too highly of himself, I do think what [Novak Djokovic] did was impressive but [Nick Kyrgios] is overrating himself."

Eric @ontologyofsumud

Can’t see him beating a healthy nadal with all the pressure in a final over best of 5

Hell Andy would’ve liked his chances too

Thinks too highly of himself

I do think what Nole did was impressive but NK is overrating himself Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Federer pre-Injury would’ve ate him up easilyCan’t see him beating a healthy nadal with all the pressure in a final over best of 5Hell Andy would’ve liked his chances tooThinks too highly of himselfI do think what Nole did was impressive but NK is overrating himself twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Federer pre-Injury would’ve ate him up easily Can’t see him beating a healthy nadal with all the pressure in a final over best of 5 Hell Andy would’ve liked his chances tooThinks too highly of himself I do think what Nole did was impressive but NK is overrating himself twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Another fan, on the other hand, agreed whole-heartedly with the World No. 47, claiming that if not for the 21-time Grand Slam champion's otherworldly return capabilities, he would have definitely fallen in the final. The tweet read:

"Yes, Kyrgios serves were ‘nuclear missiles’ fired from a submarine. No one could even know where they were going to land. Unfortunately, the guy on the receiving side was from another planet."

Bedan Mbugua @mbugua_bedan Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Yes Kyrgios serves were ‘nuclear missiles’ fired from a submarine. No one could even know where they were going to land. Unfortunately the guy on the receiving side was from another planet- -Djokovic was present. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Yes Kyrgios serves were ‘nuclear missiles’ fired from a submarine. No one could even know where they were going to land. Unfortunately the guy on the receiving side was from another planet- -Djokovic was present. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

One user saw Kyrgios' comments as a reflection of his poor mentality, remarking that the Australian should consider avoiding such hypotheticals and focus on improving his game instead, and added:

"Wishful thinking gets you nowhere. His weak mentality and lack of concentration let him down every time he appears to be reaching a huge win."

Ellen Reynor @ellen_rey Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Wishful thinking gets you nowhere. His weak mentality and lack of concentration let him down every time he appears to be reaching a huge win... twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Wishful thinking gets you nowhere. His weak mentality and lack of concentration let him down every time he appears to be reaching a huge win... twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

. @chRIHssy Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." thank goodness tennis doesn't work like this. glad he lost. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… thank goodness tennis doesn't work like this. glad he lost. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

HeadMasters @Babbolatt Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Eddie Andrist @EddieAndrist1 #tennis twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." 20 other Grand Slam runner ups can say the same thing!! WHAT IS YOUR POINT?? #grandslam 20 other Grand Slam runner ups can say the same thing!! WHAT IS YOUR POINT??#grandslam #tennis twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

T. @TomToTheTom Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." I’m grateful he lost that final every time he opens his mouth twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… I’m grateful he lost that final every time he opens his mouth twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

why bro @DariusM_ Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Guys doing up hypotheticals In a match he played in LOOL twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Guys doing up hypotheticals In a match he played in LOOL twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Djoko_stan 🐊🐺 @Djoko_stan Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Tbf he’s spot on. He was over 70% first serves averaging over 120+m/h with 30 aces. And that was against the greatest returner of all time. He probably beats any other person playing like that twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Tbf he’s spot on. He was over 70% first serves averaging over 120+m/h with 30 aces. And that was against the greatest returner of all time. He probably beats any other person playing like that twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Joel Myers @joelmyerstennis Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." "IF" Djokovic didn't lose the first set he would have won in straight... twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… "IF" Djokovic didn't lose the first set he would have won in straight... twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

JANE 🇨🇦 🐺 ☮️ @JANE79591745 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." He's probably right? No better returner than Nole He's probably right? No better returner than Nole 💙 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Dheeraj @tennis_DPA Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." I almost agree with him. Maybe a fully fit and in-form Rafa would have won too but nobody else would've stood a chance with him serving at 70%+ first serves twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… I almost agree with him. Maybe a fully fit and in-form Rafa would have won too but nobody else would've stood a chance with him serving at 70%+ first serves twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

QQ ® @CypressRozay



He should not be fantasising about an "easier" opponent. He should be kicking himself for not being mentally stronger. He should have would have won Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Kyrgios: "If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final, with the way I served that day I would have won." Which serve is he talking about? The one that got broken up 40 love smhHe should not be fantasising about an "easier" opponent. He should be kicking himself for not being mentally stronger. He should have would have won #Wimbledon 2022 if he didn't crack at crucial points twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Which serve is he talking about? The one that got broken up 40 love smhHe should not be fantasising about an "easier" opponent. He should be kicking himself for not being mentally stronger. He should have would have won #Wimbledon 2022 if he didn't crack at crucial points twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Nick Kyrgios receives wildcards to both the Canada Masters and the Cincinnati Masters ahead of the US Open

Nick Kyrgios will play in the ATP 1000 events in Canada and Cincinnati in August

Following Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios was scheduled to play in the Atlanta Open this week, but pulled out at the last minute due to a knee injury. However, he has reached the semifinals in doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, with a shot at going even further.

Atlanta Open 🎾 @ATLOpenTennis



“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.”



#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries Unfortunately our 2016 champ Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the singles draw. He hopes to continue in doubles.“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.” Unfortunately our 2016 champ Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the singles draw. He hopes to continue in doubles.“I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show.”#AtlantaOpen | #USOpenSeries https://t.co/zme6TYbYcz

The Australian will next play the Citi Open in Washington as well as the twin Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati in August, where he has received a wildcard into the main draw. From there on, his next stop will be the US Open at the end of the month, a tournament where he has not reached the second week to date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far