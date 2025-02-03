Steffi Graf once explained the significance of her victory over arch-rival Monica Seles in the 1995 US Open final. The clash was a momentous occasion, as it marked the duo's first meeting since Seles was brutally stabbed on court at the 1993 Citizen Cup in Hamburg, Germany.

The attack was carried out by Gunter Parche, who was an obsessive fan of Graf and wanted her to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Seles. During the Yugoslav-born American's quarterfinal clash against Magdalena Maleeva, Parche stabbed her between the shoulder blades. Following the horrific incident, Seles spent over two years on the sidelines.

After triumphing in her first tournament back at the 1995 Canadian Open, Monica Seles entered the US Open as the second seed. She produced an impressive campaign at the New York Major, setting up a blockbuster title clash with Steffi Graf.

Trending

In their first meeting since Seles defeated the German in the 1993 Australian Open final, Graf avenged her loss by claiming a 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-3 victory and clinching her 18th Grand Slam title.

Speaking in her post-match press conference, Steffi Graf emphatically described her triumph over Monica Seles as the biggest win of her career, emphasizing that nothing else even came close.

"Yeah. There is no way -- this is the biggest win that I have ever achieved. There is nothing that even comes close to this one," Steffi Graf said.

Graf explained that the win was particularly meaningful because of the obstacles she had to overcome to maintain her focus, presumably referring to the distraction of her father awaiting trial in Germany after being arrested for evading $13 million in taxes on her earnings.

"A lot of obstacles to climb over and a lot of things that, you know, was difficult to focus on because every time something else was coming up and to be able to go through all of that, I just didn't expect it," she added.

"I want to ask Steffi Graf if that is okay to tell you guys" - Monica Seles maintained confidentiality about her conversation with German after US Open final

Monica Seles and Steffi Graf after the 1995 US Open final - Source: Getty

Following their thrilling clash in the 1995 US Open final, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles were spotted chatting at the net and during the trophy presentation. However, when asked about their exchange, Seles refused to reveal the details without consulting the German.

Nevertheless, Seles did share that their conversation was pleasant and revolved around their mutual love for New York and praise for each other's performances in the title clash.

"I don't know. First -- I want to ask Steffi if that is okay to tell you guys, I don't know, because I feel bad. I have this confidentiality thing maybe too much going, but it was just really -- I mean, Steffi said very nice things. I said back to her; talked about -- I shouldn't say that," Seles said in her post-match press conference.

"Just really nice. I don't know. I mean, Steffi is a very private person. We didn't talk about anything big. Really about New York and how she loves spending time here and how I loved it also here and how both of us played a great match. She said she played great and I played great and I said the same thing - that type of conversation," she added.

Steffi Graf expressed similar sentiments to her arch-rival, stating that if Monica Seles preferred to keep the conversation confidential, then she would do the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi