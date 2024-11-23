"This is sexual assault with a badge" - Martina Navratilova furious over reports of transgender cops being allowed to strip-search women in Britain

Martina Navratilova recently criticized a new guidance of British Transport Police which allows transgender officers to strip-search women. The 69-year-old believes that the rule would be unsafe for women.

Known as the 'Transgender and Non-Binary Search Position,' the policy allows recently transitioned officers with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) to conduct intimate searches on women. This policy was approved in September by the Assistant Chief Constable for Network Policing.

The Daily Mail recently shared quotes from the guidance, which read:

"British Transport Police recognises the status of transgender and non-binary detainees/staff from the moment they permanently identify in that gender with or without a GRC."

The policy emphasizes using the correct pronouns for individuals based on their gender identity, even if their sex hasn't been legally changed. However, the officers will only search individuals whose sex matches their birth certificate or GRC.

"This means that even when a person has not legally changed their sex, we should continue to use the correct pronouns and recognise the person's gender. BTP officers/staff will only search persons of the same sex as either their birth certificate or GRC."

However, a page on X (formerly Twitter) called Sex Matters lamented this policy, calling it a "blatant disregard of women's human rights".

Navratilova re-shared the post on X and criticized the norm, suggesting it could lead to inappropriate situations during searches. The 18-time Major champion questioned whether there were enough female officers or if transgender individuals had too much authority.

"This won’t end well. And is so unnecessary. What- British Transport Police- you don’t have enough females on your force for these searches. Or too many TIM’s with not enough to do??? WTAF? This is sexual assault with a badge," she wrote.

Navratilova has been a strong proponent of preserving separate "sex-based spaces" for women.

Martina Navratilova supported transgender golfer Nicole Powers' decision to quit women's sports

Martina Navratilova has been a staunch advocate for women's sports. Recently, the 69-year-old lauded transgender golfer Nicole Powers for her decision to step away from women's sports, after acknowledging the "biological realities" involved.

In an interview with Outkick on October 20, Powers reflected on the reality of biological differences and competitive advantages that a transgender athlete may have, deciding not to compete in the women's category.

"I had to take a step back and realize that biological realities are real and competitive advantages will always exist despite the number of years or whatever surgeries and hormones you've done, and then understood that my place is not in women's sports,' she said.

The 69-year-old shared a report by The Daily Mail on X and backed Nicole Powers' decision.

Navratilova recently gave a stark reply to Zooey Zephyr, a state representative from Missoula, Montana, who opposed Speaker Mike Johnson's policy barring transwomen from using Capitol restrooms.

