"This year has been unlike any other that I have had so far, it did take a lot out of me" - Novak Djokovic ahead of ATP Finals

Speaking to the media ahead of his ATP Finals campaign, Novak Djokovic admitted that 2021 has been a taxing year for him emotionally and physically. However, the Serb revealed that he hopes to "do well" in Turin and capture a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals crown.

The Serb began the year by winning a record-extending ninth title at the Australian Open and then went on to break Roger Federer's record of most weeks as World No. 1 (310 weeks).

Djokovic then became only the third player in the sport's history after Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to win each Major twice, when he triumphed at Roland Garros. The Serb then lifted the trophy at the All England Club but fell agonizingly short of the Calendar Slam as he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

After a brief hiatus, Djokovic returned to action at the Paris Masters, where he continued his record-breaking spree. The Serb clinched a sixth crown at Paris-Bercy and also sealed a record-breaking seventh Year-End No. 1 finish, taking him past Pete Sampras' tally of six.

Despite the success he has enjoyed this season, many believe Djokovic failed to deliver when it mattered most -- at the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open final. The Serb himself admitted he struggled to deal with the pressure against Medvedev in the final of the New York Major.

Speaking ahead of his opening ATP Finals clash against Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic suggested this has been one of the toughest seasons of his career considering the pressure and stakes on offer.

The Serb explained that he desperately needed a break after the US Open to allow his body and mind to "rejuvenate" ahead of the business end of the season.

“[This year has been] unlike any other that I have had so far, because of the pressure and the historical achievement," Novak Djokovic said. "It did take a lot out of me. I felt like I needed a break in order to rejuvenate and get ready for the end of the season."

Djokovic revealed that he feels "fresher" ahead of the ATP Finals, since he has played fewer tournaments this year than in previous seasons. However, the Serb stressed that his Grand Slam campaigns were quite "exhausting" on all levels.

“I do feel fresher, because I haven’t played as much as in previous years, in terms of tournaments,” said Djokovic. “I did have a lot of exhausting events, particularly in the Grand Slams, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally."

The World No. 1 said the format of the ATP Finals makes the event exceptionally challenging, but insisted he hopes to perform at a high level.

“I started well with the Paris win and I hope to do well in Turin," Novak Djokovic added. "You have to play at a high intensity and play at your best. Sometimes you don’t have a lot of fuel in the tank, but you have to play five top matches to win this title [and] it requires a lot of energy.”

The season-ending championships moved to Italy this year after spending over a decade at the O2 Arena in London. In that context, Djokovic reserved plenty of praise for the state of men's tennis in Italy, pointing out how players like Matteo Berrettini, Fabio Fognini, and Jannik Sinner have done well in recent years.

“Tennis has been booming on the men’s side in Italy, with Matteo, [Fabio] Fognini and [Jannik] Sinner in the past couple of years," Novak Djokovic said. "There is a good vibe in the city and everyone looks forward to supporting the tournament, and Matteo in particular. Everyone here wants to finish off the year in the best possible way.”

