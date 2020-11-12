Tim Henman believes Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the ATP finals over Rafael Nadal

Former World No. 4 Tim Henman recently assessed the chances of both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals. The Brit believes that World No.1 Djokovic is the outright favorite over Rafael Nadal to lift the title given his superlative record in indoor conditions.

At the same time, Tim Henman opined that Rafael Nadal did stand a chance should he remain physically fit during the course of the event.

Ahead of the final ATP Finals draw in London on Thursday, Tim Henman ran the rule over the field.



We talked:



🏆 Djokovic and Nadal's title chances

👌Thiem establishing himself as the best of the rest

💪 Improvements made by Schwartzman and Rublev 👇https://t.co/0O1neCnidc — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) November 11, 2020

While speaking to George Bellshaw of metro.co.uk, the Brit made it clear that he was picking Novak Djokovic to win the Nitto ATP Finals.

“It’s not really going out on a limb is it to choose Djokovic,” Henman said.

The reasons he cited include Novak Djokovic’s phenomenal record in the ATP Finals, where he has emerged victorious on five previous occasions.

Indoor conditions are generally known to be favorable to Djokovic and seeing how this is the last chance for silverware this year, Henman seemed sure in his backing of the Serb.

“He’s the No. 1 player in the world again and he’s won this tournament on I think five different occasions,” Henman noted. “He’s got such a good record indoors and for all these players it’s almost the last push as it were. I think if I had to be backing anyone it’d be Djokovic.”

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the 2020 French Open

When it comes to Rafael Nadal, Henman believed that the Spaniard was a victim of his success on other surfaces. Nadal’s record in indoor conditions is a far-cry from his achievements on outdoor hardcourts let alone on clay.

Advertisement

“When you set the bar so high, when you look at his record indoors and sort of say, 'Oh, it’s not too good,'” Henman stated.

Rafael Nadal is yet to triumph at the World Tour Finals

However, Rafael Nadal's indoor record is not all that shabby as he has won a Masters 1000 event in the past at Madrid in 2005, while also being the runner-up of the ATP Finals twice (2010, 2013).

Tim Henman pointed out these achievements to lay claim that Nadal does have a ‘very good chance’ should his body not succumb to the demands of indoor conditions.

“But he’s won a Masters series indoors, he’s been in the final of the ATP Finals on two occasions I think,” Henman continued. “He’s still got a very good chance. I don’t think he’s the favorite this coming tournament but he’ll still fancy his chances if he’s fit and healthy.”

Tim Henman believes that Dominic Thiem is the best player in the world behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem

In the same interview, Tim Henman was asked if he believed that Dominic Thiem was the world’s best player outside of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to which the Brit answered:

“Yes, I do,” Henman said.

Henman further added that he was ‘pleased’ when the World No.3 won the US Open by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final.

However, he remarked that it would have been an amazing feat if Zverev had triumphed with his ‘unreliable’ second-serve.

"I think Zverev – given the challenges in his tennis game, he’s had a very unreliable second serve,” Henman added. “I was very pleased that Thiem won that [US Open final], and that’s nothing against Zverev. I sort of felt it would have been amazing to win a Grand Slam with a second serve that has proved to be so unreliable.”