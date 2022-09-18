Tokyo 2022: Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Elena Rybakina has won 35 matches so far this season

Eighth seed Elena Rybakina will face Liudmila Samsonova in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open.

The Kazakh hasn't been the most dominant player this season but enjoyed the finest hour of her young career at Wimbledon. Rybakina won the grasscourt Major by beating Ons Jabeur in the final, thus becoming the first player from her nation to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The 23-year-old later reached the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before losing to Madison Keys. Rybakina then suffered an opening-round exit at the US Open as she was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by French qualifier Clara Burel.

The Kazakh is currently competing at the Slovenia Open and booked her place in the final with wins over Laura Siegemund (6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(8)), Tereza Martincova (6-4, 6-1), Lesia Tsurenko (walkover) and Ana Bogdan (6-1, 6-1).

Liudmila Samsonova has won two titles so far this season

Samsonova has produced some pretty impressive performances lately, winning back-to-back titles at the Citi Open and Tennis in the Land. She won the latter tournament without dropping a single set.

The Russian then competed at the US Open and reached the last 16 with straight-set wins over Sara Bejlek, Leylah Fernandez and Aleksandra Krunic. She lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round, snapping a 13-match winning streak.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Samsonova leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Rybakina, having beaten her 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the first round of last year's Canadian Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Elena Rybakina vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

The match promises to be an exciting one given that there isn't too much to separate both players. Rybakina has won a Grand Slam this season but Samsonova has been in pretty good form over the past couple of weeks, winning 13 out of 14 matches in her last three tournaments.

The Kazakh's serve is an effective weapon of hers and she will also look to make the most out of her strong groundstrokes. Rybakina's on-court composure will also come in handy if she is in a tough spot during the match.

Samsonova has a strong and capable serve, with the Russian hitting 11 aces against Leylah Fernandez at the US Open. The Russian has a strong and effective forehand and will look to finish off points with it.

Eventually, it might come down to whichever player is mentally stronger. Both players have had some good moments this season, but Rybakina's composure and power hitting might just be enough to take her to the next round.

Pick: Rybakina to win in three sets.

