Tokyo 2022 final: Qinwen Zheng vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: Qinwen Zheng vs Liudmila Samsonova.

Date: September 25, 2022.

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: 12 pm local time, 3 am GMT and 8:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Qinwen Zheng vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Qinwen Zheng at the 2022 US Open.

Qinwen Zheng and Liudmila Samsonova will face off for the 2022 Pan Pacific Open title on Sunday.

With wins over home favorite Misaki Doi, top seed Paula Badosa and American Claire Liu, Zheng stormed into the semifinals without dropping a set. She was up against fourth seed Veronika Kudermetova.

Zheng was off to a flying start as she built up a 4-1 lead. However, Kudermetova fought back and won six of the next seven games to grab the set. The Chinese youngster was undeterred by this setback. She found herself leading 4-1 in the second set as well. She didn't squander her advantage this time and soon bagged the set.

The two were evenly matched in the third set and defended their serve quite well. In the end, Zheng came out on top in the tie-break to win the match 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and advanced to her maiden WTA final.

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2022 US Open.

Liudmila Samsonova kicked off her challenge in Tokyo by knocking out reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round. She then notched up wins over Wang Xinyu and former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza to reach the semifinals. She took on Zhang Shuai for a spot in the final.

Samsonova snagged an early break to lead 2-1 in the opening set, but Shuai leveled the score immediately. Neither player got close to a break point after that as the set went into a tie-break. The Russian edged out her opponent to claim the set.

Zhang started the second set by securing a break of serve, but Samsonova broke back in the very next game to level the proceedings. The 23-year-old then claimed five of the next six games to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Qinwen Zheng vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Zheng leads Samsonova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Palermo Open in straight sets. It was the teenager's debut match on the WTA tour.

Qinwen Zheng vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Qinwen Zheng +135 -1.5 (+260) Over 22.5 (+100) Liudmila Samsonova -165 +1.5 (-400) Under 22.5 (-140)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Qinwen Zheng vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Samsonova has been in incredible form over the last few weeks. She won titles in Washington and Cleveland last month and is gunning for her third title of the season here. Playing her first full season on the WTA tour, 19-year-old Zheng has impressed everyone with her results so far.

The Chinese wasn't at her best in the semifinals against Kudermetova. However, she was quite clutch in the match tie-break, showing great composure. In the semifinals, Samsonova upped her level as the match progressed. She hammered 40 winners and committed 25 unforced errors. Her serving starts were pretty good as well.

Both players aren't afraid to go for their shots. Zheng's court coverage is better, as is her ability to play on defense. But she might struggle a bit to absorb the pace and power coming off of Samsonova's shots. If she's able to get a handle on that, she might get to lay her hands on her maiden career title.

However, Samsonova's form is hard to ignore. The Russian has been on fire these past few weeks and is most likely to emerge victorious in the final.

Pick: Liudmila Samsonova to win in straight sets.

