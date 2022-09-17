Tokyo 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Toray Pan Pacific Open

This year's Pan Pacific Open will be the first of the three WTA 500 tournaments that will take place during the remainder of the season.

The competition will be held for the first time since 2019 as it could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local girl Naomi Osaka won the Pan Pacific Open in 2019 by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final. The former World No. 1 did not drop a single set throughout the competition that year.

She will compete at the WTA 500 tournament this year as well, but expectations may not be too high for her given her recent results. However, the Japanese will be tough to beat if she is at her best.

The likes of Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will not compete at this year's Pan Pacific Open but we do have some good players in the main draw.

World No. 4 Paula Badosa is the top seed at the tournament and will be among the favorites to win. The Spaniard's recent performances haven't been particularly impressive but we can expect her to find her rhythm and have a good run in Tokyo.

Second seed Caroline Garcia is arguably the heaviest favorite to win this year's Pan Pacific Open given her recent performances. The Frenchwoman won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before reaching her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open.

- Back in Top 20 Caroline Garcia is now 3-0 in WTA 1000 finals. Since the start of June:- Won more matches than any player over that span.- Won 3 titles on 3 surfaces (Bad Homburg, grass; Warsaw, clay; Cincinnati, hard)- 4-0 vs. Top 10 (Swiatek, Sakkari, Pegula, Sabalenka)- Back in Top 20 https://t.co/HjoaAmp6u8

Results like these helped Garcia return to the top 10 of the WTA rankings and she will be eager to win her fourth singles title of the season.

Fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia is another player who could be considered among the favorites to win the WTA 500 tournament. The Brazilian has produced some impressive performances this season, most notably reaching the final of the Canadian Open.

The likes of Garbine Muguruza, Veronika Kudermetova and Karolina Pliskova are also in the reckoning to win the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for this year's Pan Pacific Open.

Where to Watch Pan Pacific Open

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

