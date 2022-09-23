Tokyo 2022: Zhang Shuai vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: Zhang Shuai vs Liudmila Samsonova.

Date: September 24, 2022.

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $757,900.

Match timing: 12 pm local time, 3 am GMT and 8:30 am IST.

Zhang Shuai vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Top 30 players Zhang Shuai and Liudmila Samsonova will square off in the semifinals of the 2022 Pan Pacific Open on Saturday.

Zhang kicked off the tournament with a dominant win over Mai Hontama. Up against second seed Caroline Garcia in the second round, the two played out one of the best matches of the year. The Chinese narrowly escaped her opponent in the third-set tie-break after saving a match point as well.

She took on Petra Martic in the quarterfinals. Martic had three break points for a 4-3 lead in the opening set. Instead, Zhang managed to hold serve and secured a break of serve in the next game to go 5-3 up. However, the 33-year-old failed to serve out the set and gave her opponent another lifeline.

Martic failed to make the most of this second chance, with Zhang managing to break her serve yet again to clinch the set. The Chinese jumped to a 5-1 lead in the second set. However, she dropped her serve while attempting to close out the proceedings. It turned out to be a minor setback as Zhang broke back immediately to win the match 7-5, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2022 US Open.

Liudmila Samsonova knocked out reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round of the tournament. She defeated Wang Xinyu in straight sets to set up a quarterfinal contest against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza.

The duo started the match by breaking each other's serve. The two once again traded breaks towards the end of the set, with Samsonova coming out on top to lead 5-3. She faced no trouble while closing out the set in the following game.

The second set was more one-sided, with Muguruza being unable to figure out a way to get into the match. Samsonova secured a couple of service breaks during the set to win the match 6-4, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at present.

Zhang Shuai vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zhang Shuai +160 -1.5 (+310) Over 21.5 (-135) Liudmila Samsonova -200 +1.5 (-550) Under 21.5 (-105)

Zhang Shuai vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 US Open.

Both have played some fantastic tennis to reach the semifinals. Samsonova in particular has been in a rich vein of form over the last few weeks. She won a couple of titles last month, reached the fourth round of the US Open and has now made the last four in Tokyo.

Samsonova took some time to get going against Muguruza in the previous round, but once she did, she was in the zone. She produced a fine display of ball-striking, but Zhang certainly won't be intimidated by that. She managed to overcome Garcia in the second round, despite the French player serving 27 aces and hitting 67 winners.

Samsonova has the edge over her opponent when it comes to serving, but Zhang does quite well during return games to stay in contention. She has had considerable success in doubles over the years, further refining her all-court skills. She has the tools to make it a challenging match, but based on the Russian's form, she should be able to overcome her opponent to reach the final.

Pick: Liudmila Samsonova to win in straight sets.

