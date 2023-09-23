Tokyo 2023: Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Toray Pan Pacific Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova.

Date: September 25, 2023.

Tournament: Toray Pan Pacific Open 2023.

Round: Round of 32.

Venue: Tokyo, Japan.

Category: WTA 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $780,637.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova preview

Elena Rybakina in action

Third seed Elena Rybakina will take on Linda Noskova in the first round of the Japan Open on Monday (September 25).

The Kazakh player has had a solid season so far, amassing 42 wins from 54 matches and title-winning runs at the Indian Wells and the Italian Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the Miami Open.

Rybakina will enter Tokyo on the back of a surprise third-round exit at the US Open. She outfoxed the likes of Marta Kostyuk and Ajla Tomljanovic (walkover) , but could not fend off Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea. The 33-year-old Romanian outlasted her 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4. in a close three-set contest

Linda Noskova pictured at a tennis tournament

Meanwhile, Linda Noskova has chalked up 31 wins from 50 matches so far this year and runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 1 and the Prague Open. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Lyon Open and the Poland Open in Warsaw.

The Czech will enter Tokyo after suffering from a second-round exit at the US Open. She began her campaign with a dominant victory against Madison Brengle but faced a challenging contest against Ons Jabeur. After an intense battle which lasted for two hours and nine minutes, the Tunisian emerged victorious with a score of 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

Rybakina leads the head-to-head record against Noskova with 1-0. She defeated the Czech 6-3, 6-3 in the second round of this year's French Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina Linda Noskova

(Odds to be updated)

Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova prediction

Rybakina in action

Rybakina's game is built for hard courts. She possesses a powerful serve and solid groundstrokes from both wings. The Kazakh's consistency from the back of the court allows her to dictate play. However, against Linda Noskova, she may have to be more aggressive in her shot selection.

Noskova's all-court game and athleticism have served her well on the tour this season. She is a counter-puncher who likes to absorb pace and redirect her groundstrokes.

The Czech player's movement and defensive skills will test Rybakina's shot-making abilities. She will also look to engage Rybakina in long rallies and draw errors from her.

Fans can expect a closely fought battle between the power and experience of Rybakina against Noskova's hustle and defense. The Czech has upped her level since losing to the former Wimbledon champion at the 2023 French Open and will present a tricky challenge.

However, the Kazakh's big-match temperament will give her the edge in this encounter and she should be able to secure her place in the next round.

Pick: Rybakina to win in straight sets.