The main draw singles matches of the Pan Pacific Open 2025 will begin on Monday, October 20. It will be the last WTA 500 event of the season and will be played at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo from October 20 to 26.
Zheng Qinwen, the defending champion, is among the top players missing this tournament. The World No. 10 Elena Rybakina is the top-seeded player after Jasmine Paolini withdrew to prepare for the WTA Finals. Rybakina claimed the Ningbo Open title on Sunday and has received a bye in the Round of 32 in Tokyo.
The fans will still see some big names, including McCartney Kessler and Leylah Fernandez, battling for the title in Tokyo. A total of six singles matches will take place on Day 1. Here are Day 1 predictions of the Pan Pacific Open 2025:
#1. McCartney Kessler vs Cristina Bucsa
McCartney Kessler is enjoying her breakout season in 2025 and has been excellent on the hardcourt recently. She broke into the top 30 WTA singles rankings for the first time after winning her second WTA title at the Nottingham Open in June. Kessler is entering this event after her quarterfinal exit in Ningbo last week, where she defeated Liudmila Samsonova and Sofia Kenin in straight sets.
Cristina Bucsa, the World No. 72, registered her best Grand Slam results in Wimbledon (R3) and the US Open (R4). She has struggled on the Asian swing, with the first-round exit in Osaka after failing to qualify for the main draw in Wuhan.
Prediction: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.
#2. Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova
Karolina Muchova is set to face former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 32 match on Day 1. She is eighth-seeded in this tournament after her second-round exit in the Ningbo Open. She defeated Vondrousova in the opening round in Ningbo in straight sets to record her maiden win against the fellow Czech player.
Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in straight sets.
#3. Katie Boulter vs Eva Lys
Prediction: Katie Boulter to win in three sets.
#4. Xinyu Wang vs Varvara Gracheva
Prediction: Varvara Gracheva to win in three sets.
#5. Viktorija Golubic vs Maya Joint
Prediction: Maya Joint to win in three sets.
#6. Suzan Lamens vs Anna Kalinskaya
Prediction: Anna Kalinskaya to win in straight sets.