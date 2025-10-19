The main draw singles matches of the Pan Pacific Open 2025 will begin on Monday, October 20. It will be the last WTA 500 event of the season and will be played at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo from October 20 to 26.

Ad

Zheng Qinwen, the defending champion, is among the top players missing this tournament. The World No. 10 Elena Rybakina is the top-seeded player after Jasmine Paolini withdrew to prepare for the WTA Finals. Rybakina claimed the Ningbo Open title on Sunday and has received a bye in the Round of 32 in Tokyo.

The fans will still see some big names, including McCartney Kessler and Leylah Fernandez, battling for the title in Tokyo. A total of six singles matches will take place on Day 1. Here are Day 1 predictions of the Pan Pacific Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

#1. McCartney Kessler vs Cristina Bucsa

Kessler at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

McCartney Kessler is enjoying her breakout season in 2025 and has been excellent on the hardcourt recently. She broke into the top 30 WTA singles rankings for the first time after winning her second WTA title at the Nottingham Open in June. Kessler is entering this event after her quarterfinal exit in Ningbo last week, where she defeated Liudmila Samsonova and Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Ad

Cristina Bucsa, the World No. 72, registered her best Grand Slam results in Wimbledon (R3) and the US Open (R4). She has struggled on the Asian swing, with the first-round exit in Osaka after failing to qualify for the main draw in Wuhan.

Prediction: McCartney Kessler to win in straight sets.

#2. Karolina Muchova vs Marketa Vondrousova

Muchova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Karolina Muchova is set to face former Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 32 match on Day 1. She is eighth-seeded in this tournament after her second-round exit in the Ningbo Open. She defeated Vondrousova in the opening round in Ningbo in straight sets to record her maiden win against the fellow Czech player.

Ad

Prediction: Karolina Muchova to win in straight sets.

#3. Katie Boulter vs Eva Lys

Prediction: Katie Boulter to win in three sets.

#4. Xinyu Wang vs Varvara Gracheva

Prediction: Varvara Gracheva to win in three sets.

#5. Viktorija Golubic vs Maya Joint

Prediction: Maya Joint to win in three sets.

#6. Suzan Lamens vs Anna Kalinskaya

Prediction: Anna Kalinskaya to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More