Tokyo 2025 Day 2 predictions: Women's singles ft. Sofia Kenin vs Moyuka Uchijima, Diana Shnaider vs Dayana Yastremska | Pan Pacific Open

First-round matches will continue on Day 2 (Tuesday, October 21) of the Pan Pacific Open 2025 in Tokyo. Eva Lys, Maya Joint and McCartney Kessler were among the victors on the first day of the tournament. Eighth seed Karolina Muchova also advanced to the second round after compatriot Marketa Vondrousova's mid-match retirement.

The second day of the tournament features some big names in the mix, including Major champions Sofia Kenin and Bianca Andreescu. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for all the singles matches set for Day 2 of the Pan Pacific Open 2025:

#1. Sofia Kenin vs Moyuka Uchijima

Kenin has arrived at the Pan Pacific Open in terrible form, with only five main draw wins to her name since the start of June. She had a solid start to the season but her results took a turn for the worse since her third-round exit from the French Open. She has put together a 3-4 record since the start of the Asian swing and lost in the first round of last week's Ningbo Open.

Uchijima cracked the top 50 for the first time thanks to her quarterfinal run at the Madrid Open, a career highlight for her. However, she couldn't sustain this momentum at all and lost in the first round of her next nine tournaments. She recently lost in the first round of last week's Japan Women's Open.

While this will be their first main draw meeting, Kenin did beat Uchijima in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon 2023. The American was the runner-up at last year's Pan Pacific Open. Despite her own struggles, one can count on her to take out the home favorite to make a winning start to her run in Tokyo.

Predicted winner: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.

#2. Diana Shnaider vs Dayana Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska is making her debut at the Pan Pacific Open. (Photo: Getty)

Shnaider has been quite inconsistent this year. She has compiled a 27-24 record for the year. She had won three titles by this time last year, and has won only one this season. She snapped her three-match losing skid by reaching the semifinals of last week's Ningbo Open, her best result of the Asian swing thus far.

Yastremska also snapped her four-match losing streak in Ningbo by beating Victoria Mboko, though she lost to Elena Rybakina in the second round. She has a 30-21 record at the main draw level this season, and was the runner-up in Linz and Nottingham.

Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Shnaider won their first meeting at the Bad Homburg Open 2024, while Yastremska had the last laugh at this year's French Open. If the Russian is able to maintain her current form, then she should be able to come out on top in this duel.

Predicted winner: Diana Shnaider to win in three sets.

#3. Leylah Fernandez vs Maria Sakkari

Predicted winner: Leylah Fernandez to win in straight sets.

#4. Victoria Mboko vs Bianca Andreescu

Predicted winner: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

#5. Alina Charaeva vs Jaqueline Cristian

Predicted winner: Jaqueline Cristian to win in straight sets.

#6. Sonobe Wakana vs Nikola Bartunkova

Predicted winner: Sonobe Wakana to win in three sets.

