Top 10 prize money earners of 2023 ATP season ft. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are among the highest earners in this year's ATP Tour.

The men's tennis season came to an end with the conclusion of the Davis Cup. Italy won the tournament for the first time in 47 years as they defeated Australia 2-0 in the final in Malaga. Novak Djokovic's Serbia and surprise package Finland were the semifinalists.

2023 was another exciting year for men's tennis, where we saw some cracking encounters. The season belonged to Djokovic, who broke records. The Serb won three of the four Grand Slam tournaments and surpassed Steffi Graf's tally for the most number of weeks as World No. 1.

Like Djokovic, there were a number of other top players who produced some mesmerizing tennis throughout the season and earned a lot of prize money in the process.

On that note, let's take a look at the ten highest prize money earners during the 2023 season.

#1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic in action at the Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic was by far, the best player on this year's ATP Tour and earned more prize money than anyone. The Serb earned $15,952,044 throughout this season.

Almost all of his prize money came in the singles circuit, where he won seven titles. These include three Grand Slam singles titles and the ATP Finals. He also triumphed at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and the Paris Masters. Djokovic finished the year as the World No. 1 and recently crossed 400 weeks at the top.

The Serb also won $15,947 in doubles, where his only win came in the first round of the Paris Masters, where his partner was Miomir Kecmanovic.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz had his most successful season in 2023 financially, as he earned $10,753,431.

The Spaniard won 65 out of 77 matches throughout the season, winning six titles. His most notable triumph was winning Wimbledon by defeating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final.

Alcaraz also won two Masters 1000 titles at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and Madrid Open. The Spaniard started 2023 as the World No. 1 but lost the ranking during the US Open.

His last tournament was the ATP Finals, where he reached the semifinals before losing to Novak Djokovic.

#3 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev earned $9,239,379 throughout the 2023 season. This was the most the Russian earned in a year.

Medvedev won 66 out of 84 in 2023, with five titles to his name. He won two Masters 1000 events in Miami and Rome. The latter triumph was his first clay-court title.

Medvedev's best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the US Open final where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic. His last tournament was the ATP Finals, where he reached the semifinals before being beaten by eventual runner-up Carlos Alcaraz.

#4 Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner also enjoyed his most successful season financially as he won prize money of $8,349,392.

The Italian had the best season of his career so far, with 64 wins of 79 matches, winning four titles. He won his maiden Masters 1000 tournament at the Canadian Open while reaching the final of the ATP Finals.

Sinner played a very important role in Italy winning the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years, as he won all of his matches in both singles and doubles, including a decisive fixture against Novak Djokovic. The Italian reached the top 5 for the first time in his career and will finish 2023 as the World No. 4.

#5 Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev won $5,488,628 in 2023. The Russian won 56 out of 82 matches throughout the season, with two titles to his name.

Rublev won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters while also triumphing at the Swedish Open in Bastad. He had a rather disappointing end to his season as he suffered a first-round exit at the ATP Finals, losing all of his singles matches.

The Russian also won $368,857 on the doubles circuit, where he won the Madrid Open with Karen Khachanov as his partner.

#6 Alexander Zverev

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev earned $4,924,812 during the 2023 season. The German had a return to form after missing the second half of 2022 due to an ankle injury.

Zverev won 55 out of 82 matches in 2023, winning two tournaments, the Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open. He reached the semifinals of the French Open and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati while making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

His season finished at the ATP Finals, where he won two out of three round-robin matches but was not able to qualify for the knockout stages. Zverev also earned $104,148 in doubles, where his most notable performance was reaching the quarterfinals in Cincinnati with Marcelo Melo.

#7 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas earned $4,852,266 throughout the 2023 season, winning 51 out of 75 matches. The Greek's only title of the season came at the Los Cabos Open, defeating Alex de Minaur in the final.

His most notable Grand Slam performance was reaching the final of the Australian Open, and he also made it to the semifinals of the Paris Masters and the Italian Open. The 25-year-old qualified for the ATP Finals from which he withdrew after retiring during his second round-robin fixture against Jannik Sinner due to a back injury.

Tsitsipas won $152,251 in the doubles circuit, where he won the European Open in Antwerp while partnering his brother, Petros Tsitsipas.

#8 Holger Rune

Holger Rune enjoyed the best season of his career from a financial viewpoint as he pocketed $4,163,930.

The Dane won 44 out of 68 matches this year, winning the BMW Championships in Munich. He reached the final of two Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Rome while making it to the quarterfinals of the French Open, Wimbledon and Paris Masters.

Rune competed in the ATP Finals for the first time in his career and won one out of three matches in an eventual first-round exit.

#9 Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz pocketed a prize money of $3,903,425 during the 2023 season in which he won 45 out of 69 matches. The Pole won two titles this year, the most notable of them coming at the Shanghai Masters, which was his second Masters 1000 triumph. He also won the Open 13 in Marseille.

He also reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati and the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. Hurkacz entered the ATP Finals as an alternate and replaced Stefanos Tsitsipasl. His only match at the year-end tournament in Turin came against Novak Djokovic, which he lost in three sets.

Hurkacz also earned $98,249 in doubles, where his most notable performance was reaching the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open with Mate Pavic.

#10 Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz bagged a prize money of $3,476,103 during the 2023 season. The American won 54 out of 77 matches this year, winning two ATP 250 titles in Delray Beach and Atlanta. He also played a key role in the United States winning the United Cup.

Fritz reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters while making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, Western & Southern Open, BNP Paribas Open and Miami Masters.

He won $95,648 in the doubles circuit, where he reached the final of the Queen's Club Championships and the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters with Jiri Lehecka and Holger Rune, respectively.

