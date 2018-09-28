Top 10 Richest Tennis Players of All-time

What do we connect our favourite tennis players with? We mostly connect them with their performance, some magical shots and victories. Sometimes though, it's their wealth that is the center of attention. That is exactly what we are gonna be looking at today, but with a difference. We are gonna rank them based on career prize money won.

Players may earn some wealth from endorsements, advertisements and other such things. But, as tennis fans what matters is the wealth they have earned from their performance, that is, their prize money. So, here we have a look at the Top 10 richest tennis players of all-time in terms of prize money:

#10. David Ferrer (ESP)

David Ferrer has been a familiar name in the tennis circuit. For a man who has spent most of his career in the shadow of his Spanish compatriot Rafael Nadal, he has performed quite well. He has got a career-high ranking of 3rd. He has got quite a few ATP Titles under his name. This has got Ferrer into our Top 10 list today.

If you're wondering why he's not higher up the list, well he has won just a single major final. When we talk about major events, the Spaniard has appeared in 7 masters' finals, winning a sole title. He has appeared in one final in the French Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal. Ferrer also lost in his only appearance in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals. But, he does have 26 more titles in ATP 500 & 250 events.

Although he has not been the most talented player on the tour he has been a fighter to the core. David Ferrer has won a total prize money of 31,284,696 US dollars so far in his professional tennis career spanning over 13 years.

