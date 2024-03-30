Grigor Dimitrov and Serena Williams’ relationship goes back years, with the two reportedly being in a relationship in the early 2010s.

They have maintained a close friendship since and are at times spotted at each others’ matches. It was then unsurprising that the American was spotted cheering on Dimitrov as he made his way to the Miami final.

They have shared such endearing moments on multiple occasions over the years. Here, we look back at five such moments:

Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov hug after the Miami Open semifinal

Serena Williams cheering for Grigor Dimitrov at the Miami Open.

Williams was spotted in the stands attending the Miami Open semifinal action, with her close friend Grigor Dimitrov taking on fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

The tennis was top drawer, but it was the Bulgarian who took the match in three sets. It was after the win that fans spotted Williams come down to the sidelines and embrace Dimitrov, who was already over the moon after having made his biggest final of the year.

Videos of the incident have since been uploaded on social media.

Dimitrov was quoted as saying by Tennis Channel about his relationship with Williams after the heartwarming moment:

"Yeah, she came to me like, 'I don't wanna distract you, I don't wanna distract you, but I gotta tell you something.' It was just like one sentence, you know, she always knows what to tell me, I think."

"In any given moment, I think, my friendship with her means so much to me," he added.

Grigor Dimitrov jokingly takes credit for Serena Williams' playing style

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Williams’ serve and groundstrokes are among the best that there have been.

Grigor Dimitrov, for one, feels that he has had a part to play in it. The Bulgarian had in 2021 jokingly credited himself for helping the American find her style.

He had been asked to send a message to a WTA player during a media interaction at the Western & Southern Open. This is what the Bulgarian had to say:

"So I’m doing this press over here, I had to write a complimentary paper to someone from the WTA so I figured you because I love your style so much, and here it goes. I love your style, thanks to me, of course," the Bulgarian said.

Serena Williams cheers on Grigor Dimitrov as he wins his first title in six years

Grigor Dimitrov won the 2024 Brisbane International.

Going back to Grigor Dimitrov’s incredible season, it all began for him at the Brisbane International right at the start of the year.

The Bulgarian opened his season with a title, beating the likes of Andy Murray, Jordan Thompson and Holger Rune en route to the summit. The moment was extra special as it marked the first title win for Dimitrov in six years.

Williams cheering her good friend from the sidelines and being there for him in such an emotional moment was just the cherry on top.

Venus and Serena Williams indulge in fan war over Grigor Dimitrov

Venus and Serena Williams at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

Many would recall sisters Venus and Serena Williams fangirling over Grigor Dimitrov on social media.

It all began when Venus commented on the Bulgarian’s Instagram post thanking fans for their support during his run to the Paris Masters final last year. Here’s how the interaction unfolded:

"Please note I am your biggest fan more than @serenawilliams." Venus wrote.

"@venuswilliams aii aiii what will @serenawillaims say now?!" Dimitrov responded.

Serena joined the party with a “love you” message for Dimitrov of her own. Such was the buzz around the interaction that even former World No. 1 Boris Becker questioned if he was the most popular player in the world.

"Love you Grigs!!!!!!!!!," Serena had commented.

Grigor Dimitrov's 'proud of you' message after Serena Williams' retirement

Dimitrov and Williams at the 2019 Australian Open.

The news of Serena Williams’ retirement had generated a plethora of reactions from fans, colleagues, and members of the tennis fraternity.

Dimitrov, being a close friend, also reacted to the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s statement. In a short but moving message on his Instagram handle, the Bulgarian told Williams that he was “proud” of all she had achieved over the course of her illustrious career.

"Proud of you Serena Williams for all you've done and continue to do," Dimitrov wrote on social media.

A monochrome picture of the two and a subsequent "will miss seeing you out here" post accompanied the message.

