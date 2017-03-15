Top 5 Masters 1000 matches between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

With only hours to go before Federer and Nadal face off at Indian Wells, here are five of the most epic Masters 1000 matches between the two

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 23:36 IST

Nadal came from a set down to defeat Federer in the quarter-finals of the 2013 Cincinnati Masters

Two of the greatest tennis players of all-time, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting for a 36th time in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters. Both players have played really well in the tournament and have not dropped a single set so far.

Their fourth meeting will be their 17th meeting at a Masters 1000 tournament with Nadal leading the head to head by a convincing margin of 12-4. The two have had a number of exciting encounters at the Masters 1000 tournaments and their match at the Indian Wells Masters will be expected to be as exciting as the Australian Open final a few months ago which Federer won.

Also read: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's best quotes about each other

With only hours to spare before Federer and Nadal lock horns, let’s take a look at five of the most epic battles between the two at Masters 1000 tournaments.

#5 2013 Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals

After a disappointing Wimbledon campaign, both Federer and Nadal survived third round scares to reach the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Masters. While Federer came back from a set down to defeat Tommy Haas, Nadal got the better of Grigor Dimitrov, also in three sets, after the latter staged a comeback in the second set.

The match was expected to be very exciting and it turned out to be quite a contest. In a very tight first set, Federer edged out Nadal 7-5 to take the lead in the match. However, the Spaniard was in no mood to throw in the towel and he came back to take the second set 6-4 which gave him a lot of confidence and eventually resulted in him winning the final set and the match.

Nadal subsequently went on to win the tournament by beating Tomas Berdych in the semi-final and John Isner in the final.