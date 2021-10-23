Tournament director hopes to convince Roger Federer to compete in 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters, says Swiss should play best-of-three events on clay instead of RG

Zeljko Franulovic, tournament director of the Monte-Carlo Masters, is hoping to convince Roger Federer to take part in next year's edition of the ATP 1000 event.

Franulovic was a distinguished claycourter back in his day, having won the 1970 Monte Carlo Grand Prix Championships. He also finished as runner-up at the French Open the same year. Like Federer, he possessed a one-handed backhand.

The 74-year-old now serves as the tournament director of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament that Federer has skipped seven times in the last 11 years. It is also one of two Masters 1000 events that Federer is yet to win (Italian Open).

The 40-year-old last took part in the Monte-Carlo Masters back in 2016, reaching the quarterfinals. Federer skipped the event this year but will have a chance to feature next year if his comeback from a third knee surgery goes according to plan.

Franulovic, on his part, believes Federer will give a 100% to try and make another comeback. Speaking to Ubaldo Scanagatta of Ubitennis, Franulovic stressed that the Swiss should look to play in best-of-three events on clay instead of Roland Garros, given his age. The Croatian also said he wanted the Swiss to add the Monte-Carlo Masters to his schedule next year.

“I’m certain that he (Roger Federer) will give everything he has to be able to stage another comeback on the tour, no one knows where he’ll play," Franulovic said. "However, I think that on the clay he should opt for best-of-three events like Monte-Carlo and Rome rather than the French Open. We hope to convince him to play."

A look at Roger Federer's record at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Stan Wawrinka practicing with Roger Federer at the 2014 Monte-Carlo Masters

Roger Federer has spent over two decades on tour, and during this period, he has participated in the Monte-Carlo Masters 13 times. He made his debut at the event in 1999 and was thrashed in the first round by Vince Spadea, who served the Swiss a bagel.

Federer's first match victory in Monte-Carlo came in 2001 when he beat Michael Chang in the first round; the Swiss went on to make the quarterfinals that year.

It wasn't until 2006 that Federer managed to reach the summit clash of the Monte-Carlo Masters. But he was thwarted by Rafael Nadal, who also beat the Swiss in the final of the 2007 and 2008 editions of the tournament.

Federer returned to the event only twice in the next five years, before again making the final in 2014. The 20-time Major champion was once again thwarted, this time by compatriot Stan Wawrinka, in a tightly-contested match.

