United Cup 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (SER) Novak Djokovic vs (CZE) Jiri Lehecka

Date: January 2, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokvoic vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 United Cup.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will take on Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Tuesday.

Djokovic was up against China's Zhizhen Zhang in his previous group tie. The World No. 1 was able to capture the first set thanks to a single break of serve in his favor.

Djokovic raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set within a matter of minutes. Zhang saved a match point for a hold of serve at 5-2, but it wasn't enough to stop his mighty foe. The Serb served out the contest in the following game for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Lehecka's United Cup campaign also started against Zhang. The Czech had the edge for most of the first set due to an early break but faltered while trying to close out the set at 5-4. Nevertheless, he snagged another break of serve after that and then wrapped up the set on his second try.

Zhang then leveled the proceedings by taking the next set. He struck first in the deciding set as he led by a break, but Lehecka managed to get back on serve. The Czech then got broken once again and this time he was unable to erase the deficit and lost the match 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The two have not crossed paths before this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Jiri Lehecka

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Novak Djokovic vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 United Cup.

Djokovic was simply flawless against Zhang in his previous match. He didn't face a single break point, his ground game was on point and his serving stats were impressive too.

The Serb now remains undefeated in Australia since the start of 2019 in singles. His victory over Zhang marked his 42nd consecutive win in the country. Lehecha, on the other hand, extended his losing streak to four matches, dating back to his second-round exit from the 2023 Vienna Open.

Lehecka had his chances against Zhang but fumbled on the important points. With Djokovic showing no signs of slowing down and playing at such a high level to start the season, the Serb's odds of winning remain sky-high.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

