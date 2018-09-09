US Open 2018: 4 Predictions ahead of Djokovic vs Del Potro

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.36K // 09 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST

Sunday night will be the last major match of 2018

Sunday night sees Novak Djokovic bid for a third US Open title but standing in his way is 2009 champion, Juan Martin Del Potro.

The 2018 men's Grand Slam season comes to this, Djokovic versus Del Potro at the scintillating Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

Last year's Semi-final saw Del Potro emotionally bow out to Rafael Nadal but 12 months on gives the Argentine another crack at adding to his success from what was a very special night in 2009.

Two years ago was the last time Djokovic appeared at a US Open final when he was on the losing end to Stanislas Wawrinka.

Both players want redemption after their previous experience at the final hurdle in the city that never sleeps.

Who will win the 2018 US Open?

Here are some predictions ahead of a big night in men's tennis...

#4 Sit tight - it could be a long night

The 2012 Australian Open final between the Serbian man himself and Rafael Nadal was the longest Grand Slam final match in history with Djokovic winning the marathon

This isn't to put a negative ahead of Sunday night's match as many tennis fixtures have gone on for hours resulting it to be a classic.

One thing Djokovic's opponent is known for is playing the long game.

If history tells us anything it could be a long one on Sunday night in New York.

The 2013 Wimbledon semi-final between the two concluded with Djokovic advancing to another Grand Slam final.

The match length was over 15 minutes shy of reaching the five-hour mark.

The longest semi-final match in Wimbledon history, at the time.

