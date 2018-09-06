US Open 2018: Serena Williams vs Anastasija Sevastova, Madison Keys vs Naomi Osaka semi-finals; preview, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 597 // 06 Sep 2018, 20:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Serena Williams: Eyeing Slam No. 24

The US Open 2018 has reached its business end, with only two more rounds remaining in singles. On Thursday, the ladies will grind it out for a much-coveted place in the final.

Let us have a brief look at the two women’s semi-final matches:

(17) Serena Williams vs (19) Anastasija Sevastova

Head-to-head: First meeting

Anastasija Sevastova played a very smart match to knock out the defending champion Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals. A year after losing narrowly to the American, she had come prepared to suffocate Stephens’ natural game, and was also better acclimatized to the sultry weather conditions.

She relied on her depth, placement of the ball and occasional dropshots to break the defending champion’s rhythm and secure her first Slam semi-final spot. But, now the challenge gets steeper.

She faces the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who is on a mission to erase the setback she suffered at Wimbledon. Except for her fourth round showdown with Kaia Kanepi, Williams hasn’t dropped a set. Most importantly, she has been serving impeccably and has produced a total of 60 aces in five matches.

When push comes to shove, experience would matter. Serena would not like to let his opportunity of winning her first title at Flushing Meadows since 2014 pass by.

Prediction: Serena in 2

(14) Madison Keys vs (20) Naomi Osaka

Head-to-head: Keys leads 2-0

The second semi-final is expected to be an exciting encounter between two players who are adept at attacking. Keys, at 23, is the older and more experienced player than the 20-year-old Osaka. For the Japanese, this is her maiden appearance in a Major semi-final while the American is in the US Open semi-final for the second consecutive year, having finished runner-up to Stephens a year back.

The American leads their head-to-head record, but it needs to be noted that those two wins came over Osaka, when she was still a fledgling talent. In 2018, the Japanese looks far more mature as a player and has been able to string together victories at the highest level of the sport, as validated by her run to the title at Indian Wells.

Osaka has bludgeoned the ball so far at the US Open. With the exception of a very tight three-set win over Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16, she hasn’t conceded more than five games per match. If she can continue with her fearless brand of tennis, she does hold a chance to get to her first ever Major final.

But Keys will be a tough nut to crack. She is hungry, motivated and will not give up without a fight.

Prediction: Osaka in 3

Here's all the information you need to know

Tournament name: US Open 2018

Location: New York, USA

Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018

Round: Semi-finals

Time: (17) Serena Williams vs (19) Anastasija Sevastova at 4.30am IST on September 7

(14) Madison Keys vs (20) Naomi Osaka follows the first semi-final

Broadcast: Live telecast on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select HD2

Livestream: Hotstar.com