US Open 2018: Talking Points

pankajbendre10 27 Aug 2018, 15:07 IST

The 50th edition of US Open is just about to start and it promises to be an exciting one. But before it starts, let's have a quick look at all the things that could take place at the Flushing Meadows this year, as New York City gets ready to witness some jaw-dropping tennis action this year.

2018 US Open - Preview

Djokovic to continue his fine form

2017 was a season to forget for Djokovic as he failed to win a masters or grand slam tournament for the first time since 2010, but the Serb looks rejuvenated as he has bounced back by winning his fourth Wimbledon title and the Cincinnati masters, hence becoming the first person in history to win all the 9 masters tournament. Expect the same from the Serbian machine as he hopes to win his third US Open title.

The Serb became the first man to hold all the 9 masters title by winning the Cincinnati open

