US Open 2018: Will Novak Djokovic win the Men's Singles Final?

The US Open 2018, has been a memorable tournament thus far. Yesterday, Naomi Osaka, became the first Japanese player, to win the US Open Women's Singles event, by beating the great Serena Williams, under controversial circumstances.

Now the focus of all the tennis lovers of the world will shift to the tonight's Men's Singles final match, between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina.

Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title this year, before coming to the US Open. Although Djokovic was seeded sixth in the tournament, he was always one of the favorites to win it, based on his current form.

Novak Djokovic's Journey in the 2018 US Open:

After coming back from an injury layoff, Djokovic has been at his very best, in this tournament. He dropped a set each, in his first two rounds of the tournament. But from the third round onwards, he has been in tremendous form.

In his third and fourth round matches, against Richard Gasquet of France and Sousa of Portugal respectively, he won in straight sets to enter the quarterfinal.

In the quarterfinals, it seemed like Djokovic would be facing the 2nd seeded Roger Federer. However, after Federer's shock defeat in the fourth round, John Millman was Djokovic's quarterfinal opponent.

Djokovic just brushed aside Millman's challenge in the quarters in straight sets, to set up a semifinal clash against Kei Nishikori of Japan. In the Semis also, Novak Djokovic was at the top of his game, as he convincingly beat Nishikori in three sets (6-3,6-4,6-2) to enter the finals.

Being in such a great form, Novak Djokovic is definitely the favorite to the 2018 US Open Men's Singles title. However, the World Number 3, Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina, will definitely not allow Djokovic to have an easy victory in the Finals.

Del Potro's journey thus far

Like Djokovic, Del Potro is also having an awesome run in this year's US Open. He had very easy straight set wins, in his first 4 rounds of the tournament. His opponents were unable to give him any trouble, as he sailed into the quarterfinals.

In the quarters, he faced the big-serving American, John Isner. He lost the first set in the quarters against Isner. But then again, he came back strongly to win the next three to move into the semis. In the semis, Del Potro set up a clash against the defending champion and World #1, Rafael Nadal.

Nadal was the hot favorite to win the match. But Del Potro had other ideas. He started strongly by winning the first set 7-6. Then in the second set, Nadal's knee started hurting, as Del Potro remained relentless. Finally, Nadal had to retire hurt, after losing the second set by a 6-2 margin.

This win against Nadal ensured that Del Potro will be playing his 2nd US Open Finals, after 2009. After 2009, where he went on to win the US Open, Del Potro has never won a Grand Slam. So he will be desperate to win the US Open this time around.

Who is the favorite

With a 14-4 head to head record against Del Potro, Djokovic will definitely go into the finals as the favorite. But based on current form, there is hardly anything to choose between the two.

So, if Novak Djokovic has to win his 14th Grand slam title and the 3rd US Open, then he needs to be at his very best against the World #3 Argentine, Del Potro.

All the tennis fans of the world, will be waiting for a mouthwatering US Open final, between these two great tennis players, tonight.