US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi

Date: 2 September 2020

Tournament: US Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $39,024,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / ESPN | India - Star Sports / Hotstar

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi preview

Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka battled past compatriot Misaki Doi to kickstart her campaign at the 2020 US Open. The 2018 champion needed over two hours to seal the victory and seemed to grow stronger as the match progressed, which bodes well for her future in the tournament.

Osaka seems to have shaken off the hamstring injury that she sustained in Cincinnati last week, boosting her chances of making a deep run in New York.

Osaka's second-round opponent, the hard-hitting Italian Camila Giorgi, picked up an important win in her opener, coming from a set down to see off the challenge of Alison Van Uytvanck. The time on court would have done her a lot of good and helped settle any early-round nerves.

Camila Giorgi is in great form

Giorgi has been in fine touch of late, making the semi-finals in Palermo on her return to action following the enforced COVID-19 break. The 28-year-old thrives on the big stage and her gung-ho approach can cause Osaka plenty of problems.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Osaka entered the US Open as one of the favorites for the title

Osaka, 22, leads the head-to-head 1-0, having beaten Giorgi in the semi-finals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open back in 2018.

The Italian was unable to take a set off Osaka on that occasion and will hope for a much-improved showing this time around.

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Osaka enters the contest as the firm favorite but Giorgi can make life difficult for the Japanese if her game is firing on all cylinders. The Italian has registered nine victories over players ranked in the top 10 and will be looking to add another major scalp to her collection.

Defeating a player of Osaka's caliber will set her up for a deep run at Flushing Meadows. If Giorgi can find a way to live with the Japanese from the back of the court, opportunities will present themselves.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets